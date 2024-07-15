AWS Summit New York Takeaways and the State of the Cloud

The latest AWS Summit New York has come and gone, but enterprise pain points, needs, and opportunities in the cloud still warrant discussion.

There was much talk of artificial intelligence, generative AI (GenAI) in particular, at the conference, especially in relation to the use of cloud resources to further its spread and development. Other aspects of the cloud naturally need their time in the spotlight, even if they are not the shiniest tech on the market right now that gobbles up attention.

Does AI take up too much spotlight in cloud? Should other aspects of the cloud get the same level of interest that GenAI now enjoys? Are major cloud providers speaking to real needs versus hype? What is the chatter in the industry trenches?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero, and Doug Houghton, director of channels with Alkira, share some of their takeaways from the conference -- including thoughts on elements of the keynote by AWS Vice President of AI Products Matt Woods, what enterprises look for in their cloud deployments and resources, and what drove some of the conversations they had while on site.