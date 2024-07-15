AWS Summit New York Takeaways and the State of the Cloud

Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero, and Doug Houghton, director of channels with Alkira, share their thoughts from the summit keynote to on-the-ground needs in the cloud sector.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

July 15, 2024

The latest AWS Summit New York has come and gone, but enterprise pain points, needs, and opportunities in the cloud still warrant discussion.

There was much talk of artificial intelligence, generative AI (GenAI) in particular, at the conference, especially in relation to the use of cloud resources to further its spread and development. Other aspects of the cloud naturally need their time in the spotlight, even if they are not the shiniest tech on the market right now that gobbles up attention.

Does AI take up too much spotlight in cloud? Should other aspects of the cloud get the same level of interest that GenAI now enjoys? Are major cloud providers speaking to real needs versus hype? What is the chatter in the industry trenches?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero, and Doug Houghton, director of channels with Alkira, share some of their takeaways from the conference -- including thoughts on elements of the keynote by AWS Vice President of AI Products Matt Woods, what enterprises look for in their cloud deployments and resources, and what drove some of the conversations they had while on site.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
