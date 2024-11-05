Broadband Is On the Ballot
Broadband is a high priority for both candidates. Harris will focus on federal programs while Trump will use private partnerships and fewer regulations.
November 5, 2024
The next president will have a great say in a variety of issues related to broadband availability and services. He or she will establish funding priorities for broadband expansion to un- and under-served regions, direct (through various agencies) the allocation of spectrum for 5G and new satellite services, and more.
Another factor to consider is that with recent presidents increasingly governing by executive orders, the next president will likely have a huge thumb on the scale with respect to broadband regulatory issues.
Support for broadband expansion is something on which both candidates are remarkably aligned. Broadband is considered essential for the U.S. government and companies to innovate and compete in global markets.
However, Vice President Harris and former President Trump will likely take vastly different approaches to supporting broadband efforts.
