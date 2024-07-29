Data Center Trends: Industry Report Reveals Shift Towards Hybrid IT, Colocation
CoreSite’s 2024 State of the Data Center Report sees some repatriation of cloud workloads and more hybrid deployments, driven in part by AI.
July 29, 2024
CoreSite, a hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, released its 2024 State of the Data Center Report today, shedding light on the latest trends in data center and cloud computing strategies.
The report, now in its fifth year, provides valuable insights into how organizations are adapting their IT infrastructure to meet evolving business needs, particularly in the face of resource-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and the demand for seamless cloud connectivity.
Key findings in the new report include:
98% of organizations have adopted or plan to adopt a hybrid IT model
95% of respondents say native, direct connections to major cloud providers are important
60% of organizations are already using a hybrid model, up from 55% in 2022
91% of respondents are considering moving generative AI applications from the public cloud to colocation facilities
Only 31% of respondents say their current colocation provider offers interconnection to various cloud providers
