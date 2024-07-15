Encryption as a Cloud-to-Cloud Network Security Strategy

Warning: 45% of companies fail to encrypt external data as it moves from point to point. Is this a sustainable practice?

Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data

July 15, 2024

In 2023, 76% of companies were actively using multiple clouds and were engaged in cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-on-prem data transmissions. Additionally, 74% of companies said they were either implemented or moving to a hybrid IT architecture that included both cloud and on prem resources.

Over the same time period, 40% of companies said that the data they were moving to the cloud was sensitive in nature, and 39% acknowledged that they had experienced a cloud security breach that affected their data. Yet, only 45% said that the data they were sending to and from the cloud was encrypted.

At first glance, the discrepancy between moving more sensitive data to the cloud and ensuring the data's safe point-to-point transit would seem to be the “stuff” of security and governance analysts. But when bad things like security breaches happen, companies inevitably look to their network groups to address them.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Read more about:

Network Computing

About the Author(s)

Mary E. Shacklett

Mary E. Shacklett

President of Transworld Data

Mary E. Shacklett is an internationally recognized technology commentator and President of Transworld Data, a marketing and technology services firm. Prior to founding her own company, she was Vice President of Product Research and Software Development for Summit Information Systems, a computer software company; and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Technology at FSI International, a multinational manufacturer in the semiconductor industry.

Mary has business experience in Europe, Japan, and the Pacific Rim. She has a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MA from the University of Southern California, where she taught for several years. She is listed in Who's Who Worldwide and in Who's Who in the Computer Industry.

