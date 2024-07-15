Encryption as a Cloud-to-Cloud Network Security Strategy
Warning: 45% of companies fail to encrypt external data as it moves from point to point. Is this a sustainable practice?
July 15, 2024
In 2023, 76% of companies were actively using multiple clouds and were engaged in cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-on-prem data transmissions. Additionally, 74% of companies said they were either implemented or moving to a hybrid IT architecture that included both cloud and on prem resources.
Over the same time period, 40% of companies said that the data they were moving to the cloud was sensitive in nature, and 39% acknowledged that they had experienced a cloud security breach that affected their data. Yet, only 45% said that the data they were sending to and from the cloud was encrypted.
At first glance, the discrepancy between moving more sensitive data to the cloud and ensuring the data's safe point-to-point transit would seem to be the “stuff��” of security and governance analysts. But when bad things like security breaches happen, companies inevitably look to their network groups to address them.
