Everyone Has a Service Recovery Plan Until They Don’t

Perhaps the devastation of Hurricane Helene will get enterprises thinking about non-terrestrial service alternatives to enhance their network resiliency and reduce the impact of future disasters.

Network Computing

October 10, 2024

eye of hurricane photo from space
AC NewsPhoto via Alamy Stock

Extensive communications and connectivity service outages in parts of Florida and North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene highlight the fact that traditional network resiliency and recovery plans are sometimes worthless in major disasters.

The situation is reminiscent of Mike Tyson’s famous reply when asked if he was worried about Evander Holyfield’s fight plan. He said everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

This week, enterprises and people in Helene's path have figuratively been punched in the mouth. Any planning before the event to use redundant carriers, routes, and services was meaningless when wired and wireless infrastructure and equipment were washed away or blown down. Add in widespread power outages and service restoration is even more challenging.

