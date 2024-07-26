How to Know When It's Time to Bring in a Network Consultant

Increasingly complex network technologies and cyberthreats are leaving many managers feeling overwhelmed and lost. That's when it's time to seek outside help.

John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author

July 26, 2024

dictionary page with definition of a consultant
FENG YU via Alamy Stock

Today's network managers face technology and operational challenges that few expected when they signed on for the job. A single misguided decision or oversight can rapidly lead to financial and, ultimately, career disaster. That's why a growing number of leaders facing a complex technology or security issue are turning to external advisors for insight and support.

There are many reasons for seeking outside help. "For example, when a manager needs to fill a skill gap or has a team resource shortage," says Marc Herren, a director and network advisory lead with technology research and advisory firm ISG, in an email interview.

About the Author(s)

John Edwards

John Edwards

Technology Journalist & Author

John Edwards is a veteran business technology journalist. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and numerous business and technology publications, including Computerworld, CFO Magazine, IBM Data Management Magazine, RFID Journal, and Electronic Design. He has also written columns for The Economist's Business Intelligence Unit and PricewaterhouseCoopers' Communications Direct. John has authored several books on business technology topics. His work began appearing online as early as 1983. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, he wrote daily news and feature articles for both the CompuServe and Prodigy online services. His "Behind the Screens" commentaries made him the world's first known professional blogger.

