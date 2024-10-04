NaaS for Enterprises: Insights from MEF's Global NaaS Event 2024
MEF’s upcoming Global NaaS Event 2024 offers enterprise leaders the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in NaaS and connect with industry experts.
October 4, 2024
As businesses embrace digital transformation, enterprise leaders are under increasing pressure to modernize their network infrastructure to improve agility, scalability, and security. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) has emerged as a game-changing solution, providing the flexibility and efficiency needed to thrive in today’s digital-first, cloud-enabled world. As the importance of NaaS continues to grow, MEF is at the forefront of driving standardization and innovation in this critical area.
Understanding NaaS and Its Enterprise Impact
NaaS is a cloud-enabled, usage-based consumption model that allows users to acquire, manage, and scale network capabilities without the need to own, build, or manage their own infrastructure. For enterprises, this shift from traditional capital-intensive networks to an operational expense (OpEx)-based model offers advantages:
Read more about:Network Computing
About the Author
You May Also Like
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportAug 15, 2024
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022
How AI-powered Phones are Changing the Modern Workplace
Cabinet-Integrated Liquid Cooling Supports Rising Power Density and Maximum Sustainability for High-Performance Computing Data Center Environments
Prescriptive and Predictive Power Management Strategies for High-Density Cabinets
TeamDynamix eBook - Enterprise Service Management
The CIO's Guide to IT Automation in 2024: Enabling Innovation & Efficency
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportAug 15, 2024
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022