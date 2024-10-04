NaaS for Enterprises: Insights from MEF's Global NaaS Event 2024

MEF’s upcoming Global NaaS Event 2024 offers enterprise leaders the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in NaaS and connect with industry experts.

October 4, 2024

gears with networking services written on them
As businesses embrace digital transformation, enterprise leaders are under increasing pressure to modernize their network infrastructure to improve agility, scalability, and security. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) has emerged as a game-changing solution, providing the flexibility and efficiency needed to thrive in today’s digital-first, cloud-enabled world. As the importance of NaaS continues to grow, MEF is at the forefront of driving standardization and innovation in this critical area.

Understanding NaaS and Its Enterprise Impact

NaaS is a cloud-enabled, usage-based consumption model that allows users to acquire, manage, and scale network capabilities without the need to own, build, or manage their own infrastructure. For enterprises, this shift from traditional capital-intensive networks to an operational expense (OpEx)-based model offers advantages:

