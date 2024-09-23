Outage Bootcamp: How Resilient Is IT Infrastructure in 2024?

Unexpected, significant downtimes struck the IT landscape across 2024, with incidents that forced at least one major airline to halt operations for several days or saw cloud traffic to slow or grind to a halt briefly.

Repercussions from the CrowdStrike outage might be sorted out in court, with hundreds of millions of dollars potentially at stake. Other, shorter-term outages included hiccups in cloud and software services at Salesforce, Atlassian, and AT&T.

As the year stands at the threshold of its last three months, how does IT infrastructure hold up? Are systems and services as resilient as they should be? Given the volume of data and software that circulates around the world, is the global IT infrastructure mostly reliable? How bad could outages become in worst-case scenarios?

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt brought together Thomas Phelps, (upper right in video) CIO and senior vice-president of corporate strategy with Laserfiche; Stephanie Aceves, (lower left) senior director of product management, incident response with Tanium; Alex Hoff, (upper left) co-founder of Auvik; and James Doggett, (lower middle) CISO of Semperis. They discussed typical culprits behind outages, the inevitability of outages, and what else organizations might do to boost their recovery plans -- just in case.

Listen to the full podcast here.