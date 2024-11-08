Refreshing Your Network DR Plan

Micro networks, segmented networks, and enterprise networks all are now a part of the corporate IT ecosystem, which makes it important to revisit network disaster recovery and failover plans. Are all of these new network assets prepared for resilience and rapid recovery if disaster strikes?

Most sites find that they need to revisit and update their DR plans. These plans have historically been directed toward the restoration of enterprise systems and, best, restoration of an entire enterprise network. They don’t necessarily address new network deployments such as subnetworks, micro networks and edge computing.

The bottom line is that it's probably smart to revisit your network disaster recovery and restoration plan to see how inclusive it is.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing