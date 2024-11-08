Refreshing Your Network DR Plan

Hurricane Helene was a reminder that network DR plans should be up to date. Here is a checklist to be prepared for the next disaster.

Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data

November 8, 2024

1 Min Read
Disaster recover plan words on a keyboard
Panther Media GmbH via Alamy Stock

Micro networks, segmented networks, and enterprise networks all are now a part of the corporate IT ecosystem, which makes it important to revisit network disaster recovery and failover plans. Are all of these new network assets prepared for resilience and rapid recovery if disaster strikes?

Most sites find that they need to revisit and update their DR plans. These plans have historically been directed toward the restoration of enterprise systems and, best, restoration of an entire enterprise network. They don’t necessarily address new network deployments such as subnetworks, micro networks and edge computing.

The bottom line is that it's probably smart to revisit your network disaster recovery and restoration plan to see how inclusive it is.

Read more about:

Network Computing

About the Author

Mary E. Shacklett

Mary E. Shacklett

President of Transworld Data

Mary E. Shacklett is an internationally recognized technology commentator and President of Transworld Data, a marketing and technology services firm. Prior to founding her own company, she was Vice President of Product Research and Software Development for Summit Information Systems, a computer software company; and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Technology at FSI International, a multinational manufacturer in the semiconductor industry.

Mary has business experience in Europe, Japan, and the Pacific Rim. She has a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MA from the University of Southern California, where she taught for several years. She is listed in Who's Who Worldwide and in Who's Who in the Computer Industry.

