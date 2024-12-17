The Cloud You Want Versus the Cloud You Need

While there are many options to leverage the cloud, lofty strategies can run the risk of getting ahead of what enterprises need -- or is feasible.

Even with scalable options that can “rubber band” to suit demand, is there a disconnect between what enterprises aim for with their cloud plans and what can be delivered?

Over the years, there have been protestations about the ubiquitous cloud, with cloud-first billed as the strategy of the future. But is that where enterprises should aim their cloud efforts?

Diving into those and other questions, this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt gathered Marcus Merrell, principal tech Advisor at Sauce Labs; Anuj Kapur, CEO of CloudBees; Bina Khimani, chief product officer and chief revenue officer with Kinesis Network; and Richard Munro, business value lead for the VMware Cloud Foundation Division.

They spoke to questions that included whether enterprises are now able to tailor cloud resources to fit their actual operational needs, if cloud costs have become more manageable, how cloud usage has scaled in recent years, and whether or not more organizations are going cloud-first.

Listen to the full podcast here.