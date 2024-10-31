The Impact of the Presidential Election on Networks

A sense of unease and foreboding hangs over this election as America braces for impact. Here’s a look at how either outcome will affect tech directives on networks.

Pam Baker, Contributing Writer

October 31, 2024

red white and blue presidential election sign
Greg Guy via Alamy Stock

America is speeding towards an unusually high-stakes election. The winner in the clash of polar opposite views will oversee drastically different government policies. Here’s a look at what either a Republican or Democratic outcome is likely to mean in terms of tech directives affecting networks.

First, it’s important to acknowledge that tensions are likely to spill over after the election and potentially change the policies touted by either candidate in pre-election pledges. Public pressure, both for and against any given policy, would likely have some impact on the final version.  

Meanwhile, the unease across the nation is palpable and nearly universal, while fear and anger creep insidiously into several segments of the population. Those tensions are unlikely to dissipate entirely after the election. Indeed, they are expected to become further entrenched, no matter which candidate wins.

Come election day or sometime thereafter, one or the other of the top two candidates will be declared the victor. There’s been lots of ink, pixels, and TV and video streams dedicated to what either outcome means in terms of the most obvious social issues and abrasive policy contentions. But few have dug deep to see beyond these to other policy differences that can also impact America in important ways.

"Telecom infrastructure remains a crucial yet under-discussed policy issue, and Trump and Harris are proposing distinct approaches,” says Richard Brandon, Vice President of Strategy at RtBrick, a provider of multi-service edge routing software for telcos.

Let’s take a look at how networks are likely to be impacted by each candidate should they be the final winner in this election.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

About the Author

Pam Baker

Pam Baker

Contributing Writer

A prolific writer and analyst, Pam Baker's published work appears in many leading publications. She's also the author of several books, the most recent of which are "Decision Intelligence for Dummies" and "ChatGPT For Dummies." Baker is also a popular speaker at technology conferences and a member of the National Press Club, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Internet Press Guild.

See more from Pam Baker
