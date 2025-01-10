The Network Metrics That Really Matter

When end users begin complaining about slow or generally unreliable network performance, the network leader must take immediate action. But where to begin? The answer, in most cases, can be found by studying a handful of key metrics.

Key Network Metrics to Consider

Uptime

Uptime is the most important network metric, says Gaurav Kataria, a Meta software engineer. "It's the foundation all other metrics are built upon," he states in an email interview. "Without a high uptime, you can't expect to have a reliable and efficient network," he notes.

Uptime directly affects both productivity and efficiency. "When your network is down, everything comes to a grinding halt," Kataria warns. Employees can't work, customers can't access services, and revenue takes a hit. "High uptime ensures that users can access resources, communicate, and perform tasks without interruption."

Packet loss

Packet loss runs a close second to uptime in terms of importance. "It's a key indicator of network performance and can have a significant impact on user experience," Kataria says. High packet loss rates can lead to poor voice and video quality, slow file transfers, and decreased overall network performance. Packet loss provides valuable insights into overall network performance. "By monitoring packet loss, you can identify bottlenecks, troubleshoot issues, and optimize network performance." It's an essential metric for ensuring high-quality voice and video communications, as well as fast and reliable data transfers.

