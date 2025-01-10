The Network Metrics That Really Matter

Every network leader seeks fast and reliable performance. Network metrics provide the insights necessary to achieve those goals.

Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data

January 10, 2025

1 Min Read
When end users begin complaining about slow or generally unreliable network performance, the network leader must take immediate action. But where to begin? The answer, in most cases, can be found by studying a handful of key metrics.

Key Network Metrics to Consider

Uptime

Uptime is the most important network metric, says Gaurav Kataria, a Meta software engineer. "It's the foundation all other metrics are built upon," he states in an email interview. "Without a high uptime, you can't expect to have a reliable and efficient network," he notes.

Uptime directly affects both productivity and efficiency. "When your network is down, everything comes to a grinding halt," Kataria warns. Employees can't work, customers can't access services, and revenue takes a hit. "High uptime ensures that users can access resources, communicate, and perform tasks without interruption."

Packet loss

Packet loss runs a close second to uptime in terms of importance. "It's a key indicator of network performance and can have a significant impact on user experience," Kataria says. High packet loss rates can lead to poor voice and video quality, slow file transfers, and decreased overall network performance. Packet loss provides valuable insights into overall network performance. "By monitoring packet loss, you can identify bottlenecks, troubleshoot issues, and optimize network performance." It's an essential metric for ensuring high-quality voice and video communications, as well as fast and reliable data transfers.

About the Author

Mary E. Shacklett

President of Transworld Data

Mary E. Shacklett is an internationally recognized technology commentator and President of Transworld Data, a marketing and technology services firm. Prior to founding her own company, she was Vice President of Product Research and Software Development for Summit Information Systems, a computer software company; and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Technology at FSI International, a multinational manufacturer in the semiconductor industry.

Mary has business experience in Europe, Japan, and the Pacific Rim. She has a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MA from the University of Southern California, where she taught for several years. She is listed in Who's Who Worldwide and in Who's Who in the Computer Industry.

