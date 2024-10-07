The Next Cloud Computing Revolution is Closer Than You Think

In the not-so-distant future, the daily routines of millions of people will evolve -- still familiar, yet, under the surface, transformed. All of this will be dependent on a revolution in cloud computing.

Imagine a new generation of spatial computing products that are unintrusive (think Apple Vision Pro shrunk down to the form factor of ordinary glasses) and that help you navigate the physical world in a way that connects you to your surroundings rather than causing isolation. Imagine new AI agents that truly work for you, taking care of mundane tasks so you can focus on creativity and real-world connections. And imagine your car interacting with smart urban infrastructure to streamline your journey and make it safer. The future isn't just coming -- we’re racing toward it.

To adopt these technologies at a scale that is anywhere close to that of the smartphone or laptop, there must be a sea change in the underlying cloud computing infrastructure.

