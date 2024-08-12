This Is Not a Simulation: How Cloud-Based Solutions Help Farmers Improve Every Season

The agriculture industry has been using GPS connectivity for decades, but faster and more persistent connectivity is needed to allow farmers to use autonomous technology.

Network Computing, Contributor

August 12, 2024

1 Min Read
cornfield with technology overlaid
Andriy Popov via Alamy Stock

Imagine you have a perfectly square and level field with a never-ending supply of seeds, nutrients, time, and labor to produce an optimal crop. That may be the case in the virtual worlds of FarmVille and Stardew Valley, but it’s certainly not the case on a real farm. In reality, farmers operate in irregularly shaped fields with diverse terrain that have to be worked quickly and efficiently with limited resources. 

 Farming simulations do get some of the basics of plowing, planting, nurturing, and harvesting crops right, but they oversimplify the real-world complexities farmers face. They also overlook the ways cloud-based technologies are rapidly transforming modern agriculture by giving farmers access to up-to-date information anytime and from anywhere. 

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

About the Author

Network Computing

Network Computing

Contributor

Network Computing invites industry experts and members of the IT community to contribute advice and thought leadership. For more information and a copy of our contributor guidelines, contact us at [email protected].

See more from Network Computing
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Photo illustration depicting artificial intelligence crashing into an unseen wall.
Machine Learning & AI
Did GenAI Expectations Just Crash Into Cold Economic Reality?Did GenAI Expectations Just Crash Into Cold Economic Reality?
byShane Snider
Aug 9, 2024
9 Min Read
colorful lightbulb
IT Leadership
10 Hottest AI Jobs10 Hottest AI Jobs
byCynthia Harvey
Aug 1, 2024
10 Slides
Person holding smartphone with logo of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. on screen in front of website.
Cyber Resilience
CrowdStrike Releases Root Cause Analysis to Dissect Global IT OutageCrowdStrike Releases Root Cause Analysis to Dissect Global IT Outage
byShane Snider
Aug 6, 2024
2 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
3D rendering artificial intelligence AI robot dashboard Big data diagram graph virtual screen. economic analysis and investment finance
Machine Learning & AI
Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 5, 2024
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports