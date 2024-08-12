This Is Not a Simulation: How Cloud-Based Solutions Help Farmers Improve Every Season

Imagine you have a perfectly square and level field with a never-ending supply of seeds, nutrients, time, and labor to produce an optimal crop. That may be the case in the virtual worlds of FarmVille and Stardew Valley, but it’s certainly not the case on a real farm. In reality, farmers operate in irregularly shaped fields with diverse terrain that have to be worked quickly and efficiently with limited resources.

Farming simulations do get some of the basics of plowing, planting, nurturing, and harvesting crops right, but they oversimplify the real-world complexities farmers face. They also overlook the ways cloud-based technologies are rapidly transforming modern agriculture by giving farmers access to up-to-date information anytime and from anywhere.

