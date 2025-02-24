Some companies are born cloud-first. Others are trying to become it. The latter takes adjustment and a smart strategy. A cloud-first approach is becoming more popular in an increasingly digital world where more data, analytics, and AI are becoming commonplace.

“A good cloud-first strategy should be deliberate. It should be clear that the cloud is the goal and the reason for the decision should be easy for its makers to defend. It should involve some process and culture change on the part of the impacted business units. Nobody should migrate to the cloud and expect things to operate the same as they always have,” says Jeremy Roberts, senior research director at Info-Tech Research Group. “If we wanted more of the same, why would we move to the cloud? This is a question every CIO should ask.”

The transition also must be iterative because what works in phase one won’t work in phase two and beyond. Organizations should anticipate this. In addition, the transition from plan, to build, to run, to operate must be accounted for when resourcing the cloud transition.

“Cloud first means assuming that technology services will be delivered via cloud by default. The question isn’t, ‘Why the cloud?’ but ‘Why not the cloud?’” says Roberts. “For established organizations, this usually means transitioning services to the cloud as they reach the end of life, but for new organizations this can mean growing up in the cloud and eschewing traditional infrastructure wholesale.”

Becoming cloud-first also means designing systems, applications, and processes to be inherently cloud native, with an emphasis on scalability, resilience and adaptability. According to Jeremy Ung, CTO at CFO software company BlackLine, it involves rethinking traditional engineering and IT silos, embracing a DevOps culture and harnessing cloud technologies such as elasticity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time data analytics at large scale to drive meaningful business outcomes.

“A successful cloud-first strategy requires a clear and actionable roadmap, prioritized workloads and a strong focus on security and compliance to protect organizational assets,” says Ung. “It is crucial to understand key metrics or KPIs that determine strategies, success and iterative milestones. Continuous learning, feedback loops, and customer-driven innovation are equally important to ensure sustained success and adaptability in an ever-evolving technological landscape.”

Herb Hogue, chief technology, solutions, and innovation officer at global systems integrator Myriad360, says becoming cloud first involves a deliberate shift in strategy to prioritize cloud technologies over traditional on-premises infrastructure.

“This transition requires a comprehensive reassessment of existing systems and identifying areas where cloud solutions can provide superior agility, scalability, and cost efficiency. It includes planning for a phased migration of workloads, data, and applications to the cloud while establishing processes for optimization and performance monitoring,” says Hogue. “Additionally, adopting a cloud-first strategy entails fostering a cultural shift within the organization, where teams embrace collaboration, innovation and the flexibility of cloud-native operations.”

Challenges With Becoming Cloud-First

It can be difficult to change old ways when moving to cloud and becoming cloud-first, however. For example, organizations often face resistance to change and skill gaps as they adapt to a cloud-first model, particularly among teams unfamiliar with cloud technologies. According to Blackline’s Ung, managing cloud costs effectively and not replicating anti-patterns or bad practices in the cloud and ensuring robust security during data migration are significant challenges that must be addressed to avoid disruptions. At the same time, it’s not just about technology.

“A common mistake is treating the transition to cloud first as purely a technical shift, without addressing the cultural changes and upskilling required to make it successful,” says Ung. “Another frequent error is failing to engage key stakeholders early in the process, which can lead to misaligned goals, poor communication and delays in execution. The cloud-first train can’t come back around to pick people up along the way, [so] everyone should be on board at the start.”

InfoTech’s Roberts says the cloud can be expensive, complicated, difficult to recruit for and it can introduce compliance challenges. Therefore, it can ultimately fail to provide a net benefit.

“Common mistakes include letting vendors dictate the cloud transition timeline and end state, assuming the cloud is good merely because it is the cloud and offering optimistic timelines or value projections to the business and not effectively managing expectations around them,” says Roberts.

To avoid that fate, it’s important to have an articulable end state. In other words, it’s important to express what “good” looks like in defensible terms.

“Don’t be afraid to take a big swing but be clear on what you’re hoping to achieve and have an exit strategy. It’s easier said than done, but effective cloud strategists steer the ship,” says Roberts. “They don’t let others like vendors, or consultants, or internal stakeholders with limited portfolios make sweeping decisions. They take different perspectives into account but bring a holism that nobody else can. If done right, executing a cloud strategy can make a career. If done poorly, it can definitely be a setback."

Myiad360’s Hogue warns that legacy systems, which may carry technical debt, usually lack compatibility with cloud platforms, requiring extensive updates or replacements. Additionally, skill gaps within IT and other teams can impede the effective management of cloud solutions.

Cost management is another challenge, as organizations may face uncontrolled expenses without proper planning and monitoring. And, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and maintaining robust data security during and after migration can be complex and resource intensive.

“A common mistake is over-engineering their cloud solutions, customizing platforms excessively, and creating unnecessary complexity and cost,” says Hogue. “Rushed migrations without adequate planning can lead to data loss, operational disruptions or inefficiencies. Neglecting to establish governance frameworks for resource allocation, security protocols and access management can result in vulnerabilities and diminishing returns on investment. Additionally, attempting to make one tool handle all business processes instead of leveraging specialized SaaS platforms often results in suboptimal performance and higher expenses.”

How To Increase Chances for Success

To succeed with a cloud-first strategy, organizations should adopt a flexible approach that evolves with rapidly changing cloud technologies.

“Establishing a strong security framework with features like encryption, access controls and continuous monitoring is critical to safeguarding data and systems. It’s also vital to monitor return on investment by using cost-management dashboards to ensure expenditures align with value creation,” says Hogue. “Collaborating with experienced cloud providers can provide access to best practices and scalable solutions. Lastly, incorporating robust training and support ensures that employees and systems remain effective in leveraging cloud capabilities.”

It’s also important to realize that no one person or department can ensure a successful implementation.

“A successful cloud-first strategy requires involvement from various organizational stakeholders. IT teams are crucial for handling technical execution, system integration and ensuring robust security frameworks,” says Hogue. “Finance teams must assess cost models to ensure the transition aligns with budgetary constraints and financial objectives. Input from business units is essential to tailor cloud solutions to operational needs, ensuring the tools and processes chosen enhance productivity and functionality. Adequate resource allocation for ongoing management and support is also critical, with teams trained to address the complexities of cloud environments.”

CIOs or CTOs must take a step back, analyze and prioritize cross-functional collaboration, particularly with engineering and product teams, to create a unified vision and drive the initiative forward rather than creating an unnecessary obstacle.

“My best advice is to trust your people and give them ownership of the process. When individuals feel empowered, they take accountability, which fuels results and most importantly innovation,” says Hogue. “By allowing your teams the freedom to make decisions, you’ll cultivate a high-performing culture and deliver meaningful outcomes that align with business goals.”