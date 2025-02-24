Rising costs, data center shortages, and the attention shift to AI may have changed expectations and ROI for cloud. Do those elements mean it is time to rethink how the cloud is budgeted and used?

For many enterprises, cloud strategy and migration became central to their competitive plans. The promise of new flexibility, capabilities, and other benefits were common selling points. The demand AI puts on data centers continues to grow, creating a new strain on capacity.

Has the conversation changed in the C-suite regarding the cloud? Should companies expect to pay more for the cloud? Are they shrinking cloud budgets to accommodate AI demand?

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt brought together Tatum Tummins, senior product manager with Kion; Edward Walsh, senior managing consultant for IBM’s global cloud advisory practice; Jason Hardy, vice president and CTO of AI at Hitachi Vantara; Joe Jacir, cloud architect for enVista; Stephen Manley, CTO with Druva; and Dave Driggers, CTO and founder of Cirrascale.

They discussed whether AI might devour the critical capacity needed at data centers that makes the cloud worthwhile. They dove into other questions such as whether there is a tipping point where cloud loses its viability if AI gobbles up capacity at data centers.

