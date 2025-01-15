You’ve seen all the expected predictions for 2025 in all the usual places, but you know that there has to be more afoot. After all, 2025 is a year starting off with a bang as a politically loaded, globally tense, technologically lopsided, inflationary trippy, and myopically viewed period. There’s bound to be lots of stuff brewing beneath the radar.

Scared yet? Excited instead? Yes, no, maybe? It doesn’t matter, we all want to find the opportunities and dodge the risks, like we do every year. To that end, consider the following blips on some very special, somewhat obscure radar screens that may grow into the next thing that changes everything. Or maybe not.

Now, whether these barely noticed or unexpected insights slide us back toward normalcy or tip us overboard into chaos is a different story for a different day. For now, let’s peer ahead and see what’s lurking in the foggy future.