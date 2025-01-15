10 Unexpected, Under the Radar Predictions for 202510 Unexpected, Under the Radar Predictions for 2025
From looming energy shortages and forced AI confessions to the rising ranks of AI-faked employees and a glimmer of a new cyber-iron curtain, here’s what’s happening that may require you to change your company’s course.
January 16, 2025
Already have an account?
You’ve seen all the expected predictions for 2025 in all the usual places, but you know that there has to be more afoot. After all, 2025 is a year starting off with a bang as a politically loaded, globally tense, technologically lopsided, inflationary trippy, and myopically viewed period. There’s bound to be lots of stuff brewing beneath the radar.
Scared yet? Excited instead? Yes, no, maybe? It doesn’t matter, we all want to find the opportunities and dodge the risks, like we do every year. To that end, consider the following blips on some very special, somewhat obscure radar screens that may grow into the next thing that changes everything. Or maybe not.
Now, whether these barely noticed or unexpected insights slide us back toward normalcy or tip us overboard into chaos is a different story for a different day. For now, let’s peer ahead and see what’s lurking in the foggy future.
About the Author
You May Also Like
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022