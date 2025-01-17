A New Reality for High Tech Companies: The As-a-Service AdvantageA New Reality for High Tech Companies: The As-a-Service Advantage

As IT budgets shift toward services and software, now is the time for high tech companies to adopt a sharply focused, customer-centric strategy to remain competitive.

Deb Garand , Managing Director, Accenture

January 17, 2025

4 Min Read
Global IT spending continues to rise, and enterprises are increasingly moving budgets to services and software away from hardware investments. This shift in spending directly influences the strategic, operational, and investment decisions of high-tech providers. To stay competitive, they must prioritize customer-centric strategies and align business goals with operations. To facilitate this, embracing as-a-service (AaS) models is vital to meet current demands and drive future growth. Yet, most providers are not equipped to adequately address the demands associated with such an enterprise change. 

The AaS Opportunity 

Integration of AaS offerings will be crucial for companies’ reinvention strategies and a well-executed AaS strategy benefits both tech providers and their customers. Recent Accenture research found that executives recognize the flexibility, stability and potential growth opportunities that come along with this. We found there is a shared optimism, with a measurable confidence in generative AI’s (GenAI) applications to support business transformation. In fact, 97% of executives believe that gen AI can help their companies accelerate the shift towards models that focus on annual recurring revenue (ARR) and AaS offerings and 85% think that AaS offerings will add to their revenue stream but at the expense of their current products or services. 

Worryingly, 75% agree that legacy technology hardware companies will no longer exist unless they begin acting more like software companies. That underpins the urgency for high tech companies to reinvent themselves immediately, not plan for it somewhere down the line. The benefits are twofold, for the customer this shift provides continued and superior value year over year. Additionally, providers have registered a positive impact on long-term revenue, customer retention and overall customer lifetime value. 

Addressing the Roadblocks to AaS Adoption 

Despite the benefits of shifting to new models, which can bridge the gap between high-tech players and their customers, our findings point to a significant confidence split among respondents. Only 50% of executives believe they can meet their publicly stated ARR goals. Although high-tech companies have the ideal products and services that could benefit from a cloud-hosted, subscription-based model via AaS to generate recurring revenue, many face internal challenges like grappling with legacy systems and tech debt. 

While there’s positivity around the opportunity that AaS can bring, there’s also hesitation in the industry to adopt it because many executives believe AaS models might cannibalize their existing offerings. They also believe that the success of implementing these models is heavily dependent on their sales force's readiness to adopt new ways of selling. This outlook questions the preparedness of high-tech companies to adapt to such a transformation.

However, to maintain a competitive advantage, high-tech companies need to implement a customer-centric strategy. This is especially critical given that enterprise customers are increasingly redirecting their IT budgets to prioritize services and software, with a notable focus on software as a service (SaaS). 

The primary benefits of shifting to an AaS model arm high-tech providers with the ability to address modern customer expectations and overcome the limitations of traditional product lifecycles, to build lasting value-driven relationships. Here are the key customer-centric strategies that executives need to focus on to establish themselves as leaders in the AaS era: 

  • Pivoting from transactional to relational customer engagement: With 98% of executives acknowledging that a company’s products and services define their customer relationship, products need to serve more than just one transaction in their lifecycle and should be part of an ongoing relationship with the customer base. Therefore, they should move from product-focused to subscription-based organization to create long-term revenue growth and higher customer retention. 

  • Replacing legacy systems with modern IT: Modernizing IT infrastructure is centered around creating a strong digital core, which consists of a cloud infrastructure, data and AI. This will help companies stay ahead of competitors, expedite growth and guarantee operational security. 

  • Shifting focus from product features to customer outcomes: Customer needs have evolved and creating a dedicated customer success function will become a critical need for high-tech companies to enable AaS adoption. Gen AI is an essential technology that can provide a more detailed customer behavior analysis and will help identify new customer needs. 

  • Recalibrating the sales force: Although executive confidence in their sales force’s ability to shift from transaction based to outcome-based compensation is in the majority, training talent to accelerate adoption and preparing them to sell under the new model is critical to enabling AaS across the organization. 

A rapidly changing digital landscape and evolving market dynamics requires high-tech companies to assume more agility. To that end, meeting their ARR goals will also require adopting an AaS model that prioritizes customer-centricity. By leveraging these strategies, which rely on gen AI integration and Total Enterprise Reinvention, providers can make a decided effort to future-proof their companies and ensure sustainable growth. 

About the Author

Deb is an Accenture Managing Director with over 25 years of experience supporting the High Tech and Semiconductor industries, across the value chain.  She serves on the SEMI.org ITPC organizing committee, is a published industry author, a US Patent Holder (15718/499 for Cryptographic Data-Share Control for Blockchain), a key contributor to the ICT Workforce Consortium sponsored by US Dept of Commerce AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium - Cisco, a Board Ambassador for the American Cancer Society, and is a devoted Mom of 2 adult daughters.   

Deb is a staunch advocate for servant leadership, equality, inclusion, and diversity and is a big believer in choosing the path less traveled.  She strives to support clients with a relentless curiosity that challenges the status quo. 

Deb holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire and is a certified Balanced Scorecard Professional. 

