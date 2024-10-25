Augmented Reality's Healthcare Revolution

Augmented reality (AR), the real-time integration of digital information into a user's environment, has many applications in industry, entertainment, transportation, and beyond. Yet AR's most important application could be providing enhanced healthcare.

AR's power lies in its ability to provide additional context through images, videos, or 3D models overlaid on the physical world, says Julie Stegman, vice president and general manager in the health learning practice at information services firm Wolters Kluwer. "These tools can be invaluable in healthcare in both education and practice as users interact with anatomical structures, models, or even medical devices," she explains in an online interview.

AR has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare sector by enhancing the precision of medical procedures, improving training and education for healthcare professionals, and providing patients with more interactive and personalized care experiences, says Shash Anand, a senior vice president at enterprise mobility management technology provider SOTI, in an email interview.

Multiple Applications

"It's an exciting time for the integration of technology and medicine," observes David Reitzel, leader of the healthcare consulting group at business advisory firm Crowe. Among many other uses, AR can provide surgeons with enhanced visualization of a patient's anatomy. "By overlaying 3D images of organs, blood vessels, and other critical structures onto the patient's body, surgeons can perform procedures with greater accuracy, both in pre-surgery evaluation and potentially during actual procedures," he explains via email.

AR can also assist in diagnostics by overlaying imaging data, such as MRI or CT scans, directly onto a patient. "This can help doctors identify issues more quickly and accurately," Reitzel says. The technology can also help patients better understand their medical condition and treatment plans. "For instance, a doctor can use AR to show a patient a 3D model of their heart and explain how a particular treatment will work."

AR can be used in physical therapy and rehabilitation to create engaging and interactive exercises, Reitzel says. "This can motivate patients and help them adhere to their therapy regimens more effectively."

Interactive Training

Many observers believe that AR's most immediate benefit will be in training both current and future healthcare professionals. "AR enables students to interact with virtual content in a real-world setting, providing contextualized learning experiences," Stegman says. Meanwhile, full virtual reality (VR), will offer a completely immersive training environment in which students can practice clinical skills without the risks associated with real patient care.

Stegman predicts that over the long term, AR and related technologies will let nursing schools "help students develop clinical judgement, be ready for the demands of a clinical environment, and ensure improved workplace satisfaction for nurses early in their careers to mitigate the ongoing nursing shortage."

Early Adopters

As AR begins entering the healthcare mainstream, deep-pocketed large hospitals and specialized medical centers will most likely be the leading adopters, says SOTI's Anand. He reports that his firm's latest healthcare report found that 89% of US healthcare industry respondents agree that artificial intelligence simplifies tasks. "This gives a hint that healthcare organizations are already on the path to integrating advanced technologies," Anand notes. "AR is the next logical step, especially when combined with AI to further enhance patient care through real-time data visualization and decision-making."

Future Outlook

Predicting an exact timeline for the widespread availability of various AR healthcare technologies is challenging, Crowes' Reitzel states. "It depends on various factors, including technological advancements, regulatory approvals, cost reductions, and adoption rates."

AR technology is rapidly evolving, and improvements in hardware (such as AR glasses and headsets), software, and integration with other medical technologies, are rapidly making AR more practical and effective. "As these technologies mature, they will become more accessible and affordable," Reitzel predicts.

Global governments will also play a key role in AR's medical market rollout. "The regulatory landscape for medical devices and technologies is complex," Reitzel says. "AR applications in healthcare need to undergo rigorous testing and receive approval from regulatory bodies, such as the US's Food and Drug Administration (FDA)." This process can take up to several years, but ongoing advancements and successful pilot programs can expedite approval.

As with any new technology, initial adoption costs will be high. Yet prices are likely to decrease over time as the technology becomes more widespread and production scales up. "Economies of scale, increased competition, and technological advancements will likely drive down costs, making AR more accessible to a broader range of healthcare providers," Reitzel says.

Besides cost, a significant challenge will be integrating AR into existing healthcare systems and ensuring that the data used by AR applications is secure and complies with regulations such as HIPAA. SOTI's report found that potential adopters' biggest concerns are data security (30%), as well as anxiety about the possibility of compromised patient records (98%). "This shows that there could be roadblocks to AR adoption," Anand says.

Money Matters

"Emerging technologies are always challenged by funding," Stegman says, noting that obtaining sufficient operational resources, combined with research on ROI and solutions efficacy, is critical before moving forward with AR.