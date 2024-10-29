Best Practices for Boosting Developer Productivity

Developer productivity depends on more than just how quickly code is written. Communication, collaboration, and achieving the “flow state” -- where developers feel fully focused and energized -- are equally important to maximizing efficiency.

Technologies such as AI-augmented software, cloud-native platforms, and GitOps streamline development, automating workflows, and boosting collaboration for higher productivity.

Esteban Garcia, managing director, Microsoft Services Americas at Xebia, explains via email that it’s easy to assume developer productivity tools exist simply to help developers write more code, but he considers that a narrow view. “True productivity isn't about producing more lines of code but about creating value efficiently, with a focus on quality and innovation,” he says.

He adds that productivity tools should simplify workflows, reduce friction and enhance collaboration -- not just push developers to output more. “These tools can help improve focus, automate repetitive tasks, and facilitate smoother communication, all of which reduce stress and prevent burnout.”

Boosting (and Measuring) Productivity

Stephen Franchetti, CIO of Samsara, explains via email that GenAI is already paying dividends in the productivity space -- with copiloting, code generation, quality assurance (QA) and documentation -- easing the burden of the repeatable aspects of these tasks.

“It’s also a leadership challenge,” he says. “How do you ensure that developers not only have the right tools, but also the space to work on the most important priorities?”

He adds that developer productivity can be hard to measure as no single metric provides a complete view of performance. “Instead, tracking various indicators can reveal trends over time, whether improving or declining, but these should be viewed as individual data points rather than a holistic measure of team performance.”

When used alongside metrics that assess business impact -- such as whether the projects are driving the intended outcomes -- IT leaders can gain a better understanding of developer contributions.

Metrics like cycle time, lead time for changes, deployment frequency, and change failure rates reflect efficiency and code reliability, while code quality, and technical debt help assess long-term maintainability.

“Tracking these metrics in conjunction with the business value being delivered ensures that productivity isn't just about output, but about meaningful results that support organizational goals,” Franchetti says.

Garcia notes that qualitative measures such as developer satisfaction surveys and feedback sessions provide a human-centered view of productivity, highlighting areas that might need improvement in the workflow.

“In our work with clients, we’ve found that organizations that focus on both quantitative and qualitative measures, while fostering continuous feedback, consistently see higher productivity and engagement,” he says.

Enable Collaboration, Communication

Franchetti says it’s important to incorporate the development processes into modern collaboration tools. “With an increasingly dispersed workforce, it’s more essential than ever that these team-oriented tools become the backbone of the development process. If done well, these can be great productivity enablers.”

Steve Persch, director of developer relations at Pantheon, says that IT leaders should stay conscious of the analog predecessors of modern digital collaboration tools. “Chat tools like Slack can feel to any given employee like they are in countless, endless in-person meetings at once,” he cautions. “It’s bad for productivity and communication if everyone is constantly moving between tables of conversation.”

Instead, Persch suggests modern tools be paired with decidedly old-school conventions like weekly or monthly meetings in which decisions are made.

Helping Devs Attain Flow State

Developers reach “flow state” by immersing themselves in problem solving with code and technology during focused sessions with minimal interruption.

“Creating and fostering the kind of deep work sessions that lead to that flow state requires IT leaders to embrace a flexible work environment, flexible schedules, access to an effective set of tools that keeps developers within that state,” Garcia explains.

Most importantly, leaders should support and empower teams to experiment and iterate through new processes. Providing autonomy, setting clear goals, fostering open communication, and ensuring psychological safety for risk-taking without fear of failure are key to keeping developers focused and productive.

“Reducing external pressures, such as unnecessary meetings and administrative tasks, allows developers to maintain concentration and stay in the flow,” he says.

Persch says developers are more likely to stay in a flow state when they can easily see that the concerns beyond their work are getting handled.

Bug reports, stray product feedback, and other communication can come in through email, chat, and an uncountable number of other channels. “Rarely is the best option for a developer to break their focus and immediately jump on the new bug report,” he says.

Modes of Motivation

Franchetti says companies should foster a culture of continuous learning and experimentation to keep developers current and motivated, offering them flexible and personalized training paths.

Hands-on learning, mentorship programs, and cross-functional collaboration help solidify new skills, while knowledge-sharing sessions and dedicated time for both learning and experimentation encourage ongoing development.

“Supporting certifications, contributing to open-source projects, and ensuring access to modern tools can further enhance engagement,” he says. “Companies should also track and recognize upskilling achievements to boost motivation.”

Garcia thinks that leaders should promote a work culture that encourages regular breaks, flexible hours, and setting boundaries to avoid overwork. “By fostering an environment of psychological safety, where developers can freely express concerns or suggest improvements without fear of criticism, organizations can maintain a high level of engagement and creativity.”