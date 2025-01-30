After years of leaning into learning the ethos of business leadership and risk management, chief information security officers (CISOs) have gotten their seat at the boardroom table and the power to make decisions. But even so, many say their jobs are more arduous than ever, and that's not how it was supposed to happen.

A full 82% of CISOs who responded to a recent survey from Splunk said they report directly to the CEO, up from just 47% in 2023. In addition, 83% said they participate regularly in board meetings. For their part, CISOs have had to skill up in kind, honing communications skills and learning the boardroom lingo of KPIs and ROI, not to mention become more familiar with legal and compliance concerns. In other words, the scope of the CISO role has expanded far beyond just IT security.

