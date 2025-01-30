CISOs Are Gaining C-Suite Swagger, but Has It Come With a Cost?CISOs Are Gaining C-Suite Swagger, but Has It Come With a Cost?

The number of CISOs who report directly to the CEO is up sharply in recent years, but many still say it's not enough to secure adequate resources.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

January 30, 2025

1 Min Read
a businessman jumping over a hurdle
TongRo Images via Alamy Stock

After years of leaning into learning the ethos of business leadership and risk management, chief information security officers (CISOs) have gotten their seat at the boardroom table and the power to make decisions. But even so, many say their jobs are more arduous than ever, and that's not how it was supposed to happen.

A full 82% of CISOs who responded to a recent survey from Splunk said they report directly to the CEO, up from just 47% in 2023. In addition, 83% said they participate regularly in board meetings. For their part, CISOs have had to skill up in kind, honing communications skills and learning the boardroom lingo of KPIs and ROI, not to mention become more familiar with legal and compliance concerns. In other words, the scope of the CISO role has expanded far beyond just IT security.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

A group of smiling college graduates celebrating their graduation.
IT Leadership
Why Liberal Arts Grads Could Be the Best Programmers of the AI Era
Why Liberal Arts Grads Could Be the Best Programmers of the AI Era

Jan 17, 2025

Flame front of the Eaton Fire on the first night during the January 2025 California wildfires in Altadena and Los Angeles
IT Sectors
How Tech Supports the Emergency Response to the LA County Wildfires
How Tech Supports the Emergency Response to the LA County Wildfires

Jan 16, 2025

Graphic Pop Art style Illustration of Keanu Reeves as NEO from the film, The Matrix
IT Infrastructure
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later

Jan 7, 2025

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Cobol programming language software development concept on vitual screen.
IT Leadership
Untangling Enterprise Reliance on Legacy Systems
Untangling Enterprise Reliance on Legacy Systems

Jan 21, 2025

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports