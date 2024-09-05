Forrester Speaker Sneak Peek: Analyst Jayesh Chaurasia to Talk AI Data Readiness

Observability, data quality, and data trust will make up some of the sessions he plans to lead at the Forrester Technology & Innovation Summit North America.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

September 5, 2024

Technology Visual Visible Visibility Vision Concept
Rawpixel Ltd via Alamy Stock Photo

The importance of data governance via observability, AI data readiness, and data quality’s effect on trust in data will be major points Forrester Analyst Jayesh Chaurasia will cover at the Forrester Technology & Innovation Summit North America.

At the conference, which begins September 9 in Austin, Texas and online, Chaurasia will be a featured speaker, as well as lead a workshop and breakout sessions. He spoke in advance with InformationWeek, a media sponsor for the event, about those and other topics.

In his talk on data governance via observability, Chaurasia plans to lay out how data observability can be a path to a proactive approach to governance. This will include real-time insights into data integrity, transformations, and usage.

With his workshop on AI data readiness, Chaurasia says he intends to present how AI strategies rely on a foundation of strong data capabilities to capture and deliver data at scale for AI solutions to support an organization.

Chaurasia’s insights here are just a glimpse of what he has in store for attendees of the Forrester Technology & Innovation Summit North America and online participants.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
