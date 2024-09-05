Forrester Speaker Sneak Peek: Analyst Jayesh Chaurasia to Talk AI Data Readiness

The importance of data governance via observability, AI data readiness, and data quality’s effect on trust in data will be major points Forrester Analyst Jayesh Chaurasia will cover at the Forrester Technology & Innovation Summit North America.

At the conference, which begins September 9 in Austin, Texas and online, Chaurasia will be a featured speaker, as well as lead a workshop and breakout sessions. He spoke in advance with InformationWeek, a media sponsor for the event, about those and other topics.

In his talk on data governance via observability, Chaurasia plans to lay out how data observability can be a path to a proactive approach to governance. This will include real-time insights into data integrity, transformations, and usage.

With his workshop on AI data readiness, Chaurasia says he intends to present how AI strategies rely on a foundation of strong data capabilities to capture and deliver data at scale for AI solutions to support an organization.

Chaurasia’s insights here are just a glimpse of what he has in store for attendees of the Forrester Technology & Innovation Summit North America and online participants.