One could be forgiven for finding comfort in the numbers. Job openings, hires, quits, layoffs and discharges, and total separations rates showed little or no change in the month of November 2024, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey program of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The lull isn’t likely to last this first quarter of 2025. At the end of last year, disruption was already boiling underneath.

AI immediately comes to mind as a major disruptor this year, but it isn’t the only one to rise on the job front. By most accounts, AI is expected to shift some hiring trends and eliminate some jobs altogether. But there are dissenters who think that AI is mostly a convenient scapegoat.

“In developed countries, the vast majority of layoffs blamed on AI this year will be false,” says Kjell Carlsson, head of AI strategy at Domino Data Lab. “They are just a convenient excuse for cost-cutting measures that are meant to allay customer fears and justify their actions to their remaining employees. In prior decades, companies would blame international competition, activist investors, or the current economic climate. In 2025, they will falsely be blamed on AI.”

“While embarking on an AI transformation does require investment, the amounts are relatively modest and plenty of the companies conducting layoffs have more than sufficient access to cash. And, while AI can help all companies become dramatically more efficient, few organizations have sufficient AI capabilities to implement enough AI use cases for the resulting productivity gains to dramatically affect their need for humans,” Carlsson explains.

Indeed, AI is likely driving employment trends upward as companies seek and compete for AI talent to run the AI ship, and AI skilled labor to power it out from the dock and on to profitable seas. Unsurprisingly, researchers are finding this to be the case.

According to a recent O’Reilly Technology Trends for 2025 report, “interest in AI related skills surged dramatically, with the most pronounced usage increases seen in topics like prompt engineering (456% increase), AI principles (386% increase), and generative AI (289% increase). Use of content about GitHub Copilot soared by an impressive 471%, reflecting developers’ enthusiasm for tools that enhance productivity.”

The O’Reilly researchers found some unexpected nuggets in the research data, too. Among top AI topics, there was “a marked decline in interest for GPT, which saw a 13% drop in usage and a similar downward trend in searches, indicating that developers are prioritizing foundational AI knowledge over platform-specific skills to effectively navigate across various AI models such as Claude, Google’s Gemini, and Llama.”

In the short- to mid-terms, most industry watchers expect AI to drive rather than diminish hiring trends.

“There will be new and existing AI roles in high demand this year. AI engineers and equivalent data scientist, ML engineering, developer, product, managerial roles who have the skills to design, develop, operationalize, and govern AI projects will be highly sought after -- as well as IT roles involved in implementing and administering AI platforms and infrastructure. Expect to see job descriptions asking for “agentic AI” and “AI agent” experience, but with little detail on what this means. Translation: it means experience in creating and/or operationalizing LLM-driven pipelines,” Carlsson says.

The uptick in hiring AI skills extends to non-AI related jobs as well.

“There will also be a significant uptick in roles related to upskilling organizations on how to use GenAI tools. These roles will be particularly helpful since so many non-tech roles will also be requiring skills and experience using GenAI. Of these, perhaps no role needs AI skills more desperately than recruiters,” Carlsson says.

Therein lies some of the hottest job opportunities for 2025: those found at the intersections of domain and AI expertise.

“I think that’s one general statement I’d make about technology jobs in 2025. Increasingly, the most in-demand professionals are those who don’t just bring tech expertise but also interdisciplinary knowledge, who understand the specific ways technology is leveraged in various fields like construction or manufacturing and is able to adapt or develop tools and systems from this perspective,” says David Case, president of Advastar Group, a staffing firm focused primarily on construction recruitment.

Where the Hot Jobs Are

Companies are now facing historic headwinds in everything from growing inflation, labor shortages from immigration crackdowns, global uncertainties, and supply chain disruptions from unexpected trade wars sparking around the globe. AI and other technologies are the likely means of mitigating disruptions and risks, thereby increasing the demand for both the tech and the creative, critical thinkers who can use the tech to solve problems on the fly. But that also calls for precision and close alignment of talent and tech with rapid fire changes in business needs.

“The challenge for organizations isn’t just building AI -- it’s ensuring AI is aligned with business objectives, driving measurable impact, mitigating data and AI risk, and justifying investments,” says Arjun Pillai, co-founder and CEO of DocketAI, which is billed as “the world’s first AI sales engineer.”

So where are these hot jobs that require a combination of AI and tech skills, domain expertise, and critical thinking skills? Here are a few hot jobs and industries that have job openings now or soon, in the words of the experts who see these developments up close. Most industry watchers say even more hot jobs will emerge over the year, too.

Hot Jobs

1. Chief AI officer

Someone has to be in charge of the AI train before it runs away and derails!

“The role of chief AI officer (CAIO) is becoming more common as enterprises navigate the two key aspects of AI adoption. First, organizations need to leverage AI to improve their own productivity. The second aspect of successful AI adoption is having an AI strategy for their own product, service or offerings. Regardless of industry, a CAIO will become a critical part of the C-suite moving forward. They should own the experimental budget and lead an AI committee composed of cross functional team members from different parts of the organization,” says Pillai.

2. Cybersecurity

“This year, the cybersecurity job market will witness a huge hiring spike in three highly in-demand roles critical to strengthening security operations in an AI-first world,” says Aimei Wei, chief technology officer and co-founder of Stellar Cyber.

What are those three roles?

Senior security analyst. “While many companies are successfully introducing AI to their security products and platforms, we still need human intuition and decision-making capabilities to make the final call. Senior Security Analysts will be critical human anchors in this process for many organizations,” says Wei.

Junior SOC analyst. “Junior analysts, particularly those in security operations, are a highly valuable tech hire because of their ability to quickly learn and adapt using new technologies like AI. Working with AI-assisted tools that explain and add context to its findings is critical for junior analysts to quickly uplevel their knowledge,” says Wei.

AI researcher. “A new role, the AI researcher, will become one of the hottest cybersecurity hires in 2025 because of their ability to study the use of AI by malicious actors in hacking campaigns, analyze AI effectiveness within the tech stack, and develop internal policies on AI usage,” says Wei.

3. Security architect

Security architect is not a CISO role renamed. CISOs these days are seeking Security Architects largely because of their unique combination of business acumen, tech skills, and soft skills.

“I expect demand to rise for security architects, who focus on the big picture of how an organization safeguards itself. As automation and AI lead to more complex threats, these experienced workers are needed to enhance existing systems and practices,” says Seth Geftic, vice president of product marketing at Huntress, a cybersecurity company.

“Refined technical expertise is essential, but this role also demands excellent soft skills. Security architects work closely with business leaders and stakeholders to align strategic goals and account for everyone’s needs. Plus, security architects are expected to remain up to date on the latest threats. In a changing environment, a talented security architect is invaluable to an organization’s success,” Geftic adds.

4. Specialized developers

When it comes to developer jobs, AI giveth and AI taketh away. One place it giveth plenty is in AI autonomous agent development.

“As AI becomes increasingly central to business operations across industries, the spotlight is on professionals who can develop and customize AI agents for specific business needs. These roles require expertise in programming, machine learning, and workflow integration. The demand spans industries like finance, banking, pharma, sales, and marketing where AI-powered tools are being used to streamline processes and improve decision-making to stay competitive in a very dynamic market,” says Larry (Lakshmi) Kodali, CEO/founder at OptimHire.

But sometimes AI is just one more tool to master in your specialized toolset.

“According to the 2025 Reveal Software Development Challenge Survey, nearly half (48%) of tech leaders surveyed said that recruiting qualified developers with the right skills will be one the biggest challenges in 2025. There is a strong demand for skilled AI engineers (28%), IT security (16%) and cybersecurity engineers (13%). Tech leaders says that their companies most require AI (63%) and cybersecurity (58%) expertise, highlighting the critical need for talent in these areas to support ongoing technological advancements,” says JJ McGuigan, product marketing manager at Infragistics.

The trick is to be really, really good at programming or merely so-so. Don’t get squeezed out from the middle.

“The tech hiring landscape is bifurcating. Companies are increasingly seeking either very senior developers who bring strategic expertise or junior developers who can be trained at lower costs. Startups and established firms alike want cost efficiency for routine tasks and top-tier talent for strategic initiatives, which results in declining demand for mid-level developers,” says Kodali.

5. FinOps engineers

You might ask, what the heck is a FinOps engineer? Basically, it’s someone who specializes in managing cloud costs.

“Fascinating is the emergence of professions like FinOps engineers, where finance meets DevOps -- a logical progression as cloud prices skyrocket. At ABC Finance, we have dedicated comparable hybrid positions combining commercial acumen with technology,” says Gary Hemming, owner and finance director at ABC Finance in the UK.

“Here in this market, flexibility rules. The key to succeed in the digital economy of 2025 is skills that close gaps between technology and human intelligence,” Hemming adds.

6. Network engineers

“The demand for network engineers is huge, although the days of gaining a certificate and walking into an entry-level position are mostly over,” says Geftic.

Many of the older roles are still in demand but many newer roles are appearing on the scene as well.

“Next-generation telecommunications networks such as 5G and others will open up tremendous opportunities for 5G infrastructure engineers, IoT developers, telecom network planners and AR/VR content creators,” says Prashant Ram, CTO of Smoothstack, an IT workforce development company. “Key knowledge areas for these roles include telecommunications and networking, IoT development, edge computing and AR/VR development.”

This growth in networks is fueling growth in other areas too.

“Many organizations are also coming to terms with the growing threat of sophisticated cyber-attacks aimed at their networks, with skilled network engineers needed to implement and maintain robust security measures. To land the perfect role: learn fundamentals, develop troubleshooting skills, and then level up with automation and scripting,” says Geftic.

Hot Industries

1. In biosecurity and biosafety

A recent survey by ABSA International, the association for biosafety and biosecurity professionals, reveals that 90% of ABSA members describe the biosafety and security market as strong, with 54% stating that career opportunities are “better than most fields” or “the sky’s the limit.”

“Biosafety and biosecurity professionals ensure compliance in labs and research facilities, maintain safety in high-risk environments, and protect laboratory personnel, the public, and the environment from potential biological hazards. Starting salaries begin in the $46,000 range, accelerate quickly to $200,000 or more,” says Rebecca Moritz, professor and biosafety director and director of the office of research collaboration and compliance at Colorado State University and a recent past president of ABSA International.

“As global health challenges and biological research complexities increase, biosafety and biosecurity professions are experiencing significant growth, offering promising opportunities for college students seeking rewarding, well-paying careers with multiple job paths and those looking for a mid-career change. The need for these jobs is driven by diseases and advances in biotechnology worldwide, global health challenges, and biological research complexities,” Moritz adds.

2. In process industries

The “process industries” category consists of manufacturing sectors that involve the continuous or batch production of goods, such as is seen in the production of chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, and fuels.

According to Jo Braun, president of ABB Process Industries, many of the process industries have long-suffered workforce and skills gaps as older workers retire but aren’t replaced, and repeated failures in recruiting younger workers for other job openings. The process industries find themselves in an untenable situation as these companies transform into highly autonomous, digital-first, and more sustainable operations. New technology helps to address many of these issues, including attracting a broader range of potential workers. Layoffs and employment shifts in traditional tech roles may help feed the need for such talent in these industries, too.

“I believe that people working in technology and IT will more than ever reappraise the process industries this year. Automation and digitalization are transforming the likes of mining, pulp and paper, metals and cement into high-tech, purpose-driven fields that are attracting a broader, more diverse workforce who want to achieve real impact with their work,” says Braun.

Braun points to the following as examples where hot jobs are emerging in process industries:

Automation and remote monitoring technology is helping mining operations in places like Chile and Australia be operated from thousands of miles away.

AR and VR technologies are having a similar impact, promoting collaboration between on-site and off-site experts who can be on other sides of the world.

AI too, while early in its adoption by essential materials-producing industries, offers opportunities for those at the forefront of it. An example is likely to be coding. Many ‘traditional’ coding jobs in industry will not exist in 10 years, so there will be a workforce shift as industry harnesses the power of AI to transform.

3. In renewable energy industries

While there is undeniable upheaval in the renewal energy sector spurred by the new US administration, the field is still going strong in other countries. Further, many economists and industry watchers predict that AI’s insatiable demand for energy will accelerate progress and spread in renewable energy.

“One category of tech jobs that remain in very high demand are those related to renewable energy. There are positions in this area that relate to just about every area of the technology sector. For instance, we’ve seen increasing demand for data scientists with energy expertise who can analyze and optimize the performance, efficiency, and maintenance of renewable energy systems,” says Jon Hill, chairman and CEO at The Energists.

“There is also high demand for developers who can build platforms and software to monitor and manage renewable energy systems, especially those with the skills to integrate AI into these systems for predictive modeling and optimized efficiency. Other roles in high demand include solar photovoltaic (PV) engineers, energy storage system engineers, green hydrogen engineers, smart grid specialists, and wind turbine specialists,” Hill adds.

Hill’s advice for tech professionals looking to land jobs in these areas is to gain expertise in renewable energy and its related systems.

4. In construction sectors

The demand for tech pros appears almost insatiable in the construction industry.

“This is a sector a lot of people overlook when they talk about technology -- they think of construction as mostly manual labor and the skilled trades, but the truth is that is just one aspect of the industry, and technology talent is in very high demand across this sector,” says David Case, president of Advastar Group, a staffing firm focused primarily on construction recruitment.

“The specific jobs that we are seeing the most demand for currently are those related to emerging technologies impacting the construction sector. This includes roles like building information modeling specialists, VR/AR developers, digital twin specialists, IoT engineers, and ConTech (construction technology) engineers with expertise in technology like robotics, drones, and autonomous equipment. There is also ongoing demand for professionals who have expertise in data analysis and AI development/integration, especially those who also have a background or training in the construction sector,” Case adds.