As tech leaders, we know that AI is not a new concept. The tireless workhorse has been quietly operating in applications ranging from automation and data analysis to gaming and search engines for decades. So, we can be forgiven if its sudden and explosive popularity among the public surprised many of us, including chief information officers.

It’s not just the extreme pace at which AI has evolved or the ever-growing dearth of generative AI applications that has the C-suite rethinking its tech priorities. A substantial percentage of executives are scratching their collective heads about who will be tasked with tapping AI’s potential, who will keep AI expectations realistic, and, perhaps most importantly, where we will find workers with the requisite skills to keep pace with technological demands.

Searching for Skills

According to research from our company and IDC, businesses in every significant sector are adopting increasingly complex AI technologies as they seek to automate repetitive tasks, drive innovation, and increase productivity. Surprisingly, they’re not finding that they are replacing their workers with AI robots, as many anticipated and feared; instead, enterprises everywhere are struggling to find workers with the skills required to meet growing and more complicated AI needs.

Over one-third of the 650 companies surveyed contended a skills-based worker shortage could cause delays or worse for their 2025 AI initiatives. Workers with experience with cybersecurity, networking, data, and automation are in high demand and are also most challenging to come by, according to Enterprise Horizons 2024.

There needs to be more than recruitment to advance AI programs in 2025. To meet their goals, organizations must also implement reskilling and training programs. In the interim, external tech partners will be critical to keeping AI initiatives moving forward as companies recruit and retrain.

CIO: Agents of Change

CIOs are poised to serve as agents of change, helping usher in and implement new AI apps and services. As this happens, it’s never been more critical for the CIO to align technology with business strategy to deliver consistent communications to board members and the rest of the C-suite, and this will be pivotal to advancing the company’s AI programs in 2025. With 47% of Enterprise Horizons 2024 respondents reporting that their board has unrealistic demands regarding the impact of AI, it will be crucial for the CIO to act as a conduit between executive management and the rest of the organization. Not just to help temper board expectations about AI but also to act as a translator to effectively relay the company’s technological needs in simplified, streamlined language.

This is when CIOs should ask themselves, “What problems are we trying to solve?” The answer to that question will help guide the organization’s AI strategy and fill skills gaps. Amidst all the hype, it is incumbent upon the CIO to take a breath and remember that they are still solving problems -- they just have access to different tools to solve them.

As the CIO role shifts toward change agent, translator, and strategist in 2025, savvy businesses will seek a leader who oversees their organization's AI strategy and implementation. This is where the new, somewhat nebulous role of chief AI officer (CAIO) enters. Although 40% of technology leaders say a CAIO role will take over much of the CIO’s responsibilities within two years, and 38% are worried that AI could replace their or their team’s role, we need to consider the possibility that the CAIO role can complement the CIO role, not replace it.

The CIO and CAIO can accomplish more as a team than either role can achieve. With 64% of surveyed business leaders reporting that they find it challenging to meet their business’s technology demands, splitting the duties and allowing each leader to focus on a specific aspect of those demands increases efficiencies and gives tech leaders time to innovate. Together, the two roles oversee the company’s technology strategy, including growth, infrastructure, risk management, and AI innovation and implementation, among many other aspects of the business.

Optimism Abounds

The year ahead will undoubtedly include its fair share of unforeseen challenges and continued stress and anxiety as organizations around the globe determine how to make the most of AI. While it’s a stressful time to be a tech leader, CIOs, and other tech leaders are excited about the current pace of innovation and the seemingly endless possibilities.

As we look forward to 2025, it’s safe to say AI will continue to excite, confound, and ignite the creative fire in business leaders everywhere. Enterprises, and in particular CIOs, would do well to prepare now by starting to retrain their current workforce, launching recruitment campaigns, and preparing the C-Suite for the inevitable changes ahead.