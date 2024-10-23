How to Become a Collaborative IT Team Leader

Collaborative leadership is an increasingly popular approach to staff management that encourages teamwork, cooperation, and shared responsibility. At its heart, it's about getting all team members working together toward shared goals.

A collaborative leader strives to get the best out of people from across the organization without a personal agenda other than to make things better for the organization, says Rebecca Fox, group CIO with cybersecurity services provider NCC Group. "Collaborative leaders see the good intent in people and their talents but are also not afraid to challenge openly poor behaviors and practices and, of course, praise the best in people for their effort and successes," she observes in an email interview.

Collaborative IT leaders actively foster an environment of teamwork and open communication, states Matt Robinson, team lead and senior UX design manager with Google Photos. "They prioritize collaboration over hierarchy, ensuring team members feel trusted, valued, and empowered to contribute their ideas and expertise," he says in an online interview.

Robinson notes that a collaborative leader will understand the importance of cross-functional teamwork within IT and across related business areas. "They're skilled at breaking down silos, facilitating knowledge sharing, and aligning team efforts with the broader business goals," he says. "By leveraging the collective strengths of their team, collaborative IT leaders can drive innovation, enhance problem-solving, and ensure that projects are delivered efficiently and effectively."

Getting Started

Communication is a collaborative environment's starting point. "Becoming a role model and leading by example encourages the right behaviors," Fox says. "You can't expect others to collaborate unless you're showing these behaviors too." Motion shouldn't be confused with action. "Make sure there's action after you collaborate -- and that action shouldn’t be just more collaboration."

Becoming a collaborative IT team leader is really a matter of personal growth and fostering a more productive and innovative work environment, Robinson says. "It starts with developing strong interpersonal skills and a mindset that values teamwork over individual achievement."

An important first step, Robinson says, is to listen actively to team members and understand their strengths, challenges, and ideas. "This involves creating opportunities for open dialogue through regular team meetings, one-on-one check-ins, or collaborative tools that encourage communication."

Robinson believes that to be fully effective, team leaders must make a strong commitment to continuous learning and development. "Stay informed about the latest collaborative tools and techniques that can help streamline communication and project management," he advises. "Investing in your growth and your team can build a more cohesive and collaborative work environment."

Essential Attributes

IT leadership is not about technology, Fox says. "It's about people, business, and organizational outcomes." A successful IT team leader excels in communication and empathy, fostering collaboration, and empowering their team. "They bridge the gap between technical requirements and business goals, ensuring IT initiatives align with the company's strategic vision."

Focusing on personal and team credibility sets the stage for growth and long-term effectiveness, says Randy Gross, chief information security officer at training and certification firm CompTIA, via email. "Transparency is the quickest way to demonstrate that credibility and accountability," he states. Communicating technical concepts with business language lowers the chance of miscommunication. "Developing empathy for IT and business colleagues allows a meaningful and personal touch in crafting any solution."

One of the most important attributes of a successful IT leader is having a strong strategic vision, observes Robin Hamerlinck, CIO at audio technology manufacturer Shure. "Working within a collaborative mindset and breaking silos between businesses to ensure collaboration is critical, but as a leader it's your responsibility to encourage conversations and remind employees why they matter," she says in an online interview. "Before you know it, teams will see the value of a collaborative approach and take it upon themselves to establish cross-functional connections."

Hamerlinck feels that it's also important to embrace innovation and creativity through collaboration. "At Shure, we're constantly looking for ways to innovate our products and development processes, while holding onto important components of our technological legacy," she says. "When I think about innovation and creativity, I think about how we can be even more forward-looking in our technological advancements, create solutions for customers, and prepare my teams for future shifts in the tech landscape."

Parting Thoughts

Fox acknowledges that getting team members to collaborate can be difficult. "Prepare in advance for what you want," she recommends. Ensure that all parties are engaged. "If you're leading the collaboration sessions, prepare yourself mentally for the challenges ahead, and keep in mind that things rarely go according to plan."

Collaboration is always a team sport, Gross observes. "It’s a choreographed and perfectly executed relay that relies on strong individual performances that together go faster than any individual ever could."

Building an IT team that's focused on collaboration is a process, and it can take time to get everyone in your organization onboard with the approach, Hamerlinck advises. "I like to remind IT leaders who are taking a collaborative approach to be patient and to work with their teams to understand the greater vision for your organization."