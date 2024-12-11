How to Channel a ‘World’s Fair’ Culture to Engage IT Talent

I’ve led organizations at every stage of growth, encountering unique challenges and opportunities at each step. The backbone of any successful venture has always been a cohesive team pursuing a mission that matters, and a perpetual dissatisfaction with the status quo.

As I connect with tech business peers and IT leaders, they frequently remark on how difficult it is to foster a healthy and resilient team culture. Burnout is at an all-time high, industry competition demands constant innovation, and it can be hard to build team connections that fuel fulfillment and a shared purpose.

I’m happy to share my lessons learned -- which have culminated in a “World’s Fair” mentality at my current company, GrowthLoop -- to help them attract and nurture the best talent.

The Challenges of Hiring Tech and IT Talent

The job market for top tech talent is extraordinarily competitive. Hiring teams cannot give every applicant the attention they deserve, and hiring managers face tough tradeoffs between selecting seasoned professionals or highly skilled newcomers.

When we hire, we focus on finding candidates who are eager to work on the cutting edge of technology. We look for team members who believe in our mission and want to push boundaries. In return, we invest in ongoing learning opportunities instead of “perks” like cold brew on tap and catered lunches.

It’s easy to get lost in the shiny offerings at some companies, but these freebies rarely lead to lasting happiness and fulfillment. That’s why it’s crucial to ensure every job description and interaction with a new candidate promotes the long-term professional development and career growth opportunities you provide.

Attracting a Diverse Talent Pool

Selecting the ideal candidates requires focused attention at each step in the recruitment and hiring processes, including your job location, listing language, and interview strategy.

Avoid being confined to only in-person office work. Remote and hybrid setups open the door for a wide range of individuals who deserve consideration regardless of their location.

Use inclusive language in job descriptions. Our recruiting team has gone through bias training to put this into practice, which has helped increase our candidate pool diversity by over 30%.

Conduct a detailed technical skills audit and soft skills evaluation with cross-functional team members during the interview process.

Fostering a “World’s Fair” Culture

Hiring the right talent is one thing. You then need to build a culture that allows them to thrive. We want every member of our team to:

Know - Be educated on what’s happening and how they can shape the company.

Feel - Be invigorated by celebratory actions and constant collaboration.

Do - Be empowered to help achieve our goals.

We accomplish this by championing a “World’s Fair” mentality, a concept inspired by Chicago -- the hometown of our co-founder (and perhaps Chicago’s biggest fan), Chris Sell. If you’re unfamiliar, Chicago was home to the 1893 World’s Fair, which showcased 50,000 architectural exhibits from around the world. It celebrated groundbreaking ideas and iconic designs, drawing international acclaim.

We’ve channeled the fair’s principles to guide our culture of collaboration and innovation. There are several ways we do this:

AMAs: Every member of our senior leadership participates in Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions to allow employees across the company to ask questions directly and learn more about each leader’s passions, skills, and vision for the future.

Cross-team sharing: We dedicate time weekly for every team to celebrate their wins, discuss challenges, and brainstorm how they can move forward with everyone behind them.

Monthly town halls: We host a monthly town hall meeting where anyone can ask tough or “spicy” questions that move us forward.

Peer recognition: Team members express gratitude and give their colleagues shout-outs. These are real, personal acknowledgments of hard work and collaboration. They drive our success and are something I look forward to every week.

Quarterly hackathons: Every quarter, we take a week to work in cohorts and focus on new and innovative ideas. These have been so valuable to the company -- in fact, many of our best product features have come out of these Hackathons.

Each of these activities helps people feel heard and empowered to do the best work of their lives.

The Rewards of a Diverse and Collaborative Culture

A successful business relies on diverse viewpoints. Diversity and the broad perspectives that come with it will reduce groupthink and fuel creativity that ultimately drives better business outcomes.

When people are motivated and feel safe to lend different perspectives and problem-solving approaches, they find solutions faster and unlock innovation. Encourage collaboration and idea-sharing at every level to nurture this culture. Executives should work alongside the team, guide them through challenges, and take their feedback to heart.

And last but not least, daily efforts and consistency are vital for helping this culture flourish. By doing so, you can continue to attract the best talent who will help you grow and stay resilient no matter what challenges you face.