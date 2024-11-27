How to Create an Accurate IT Project Timeline

An IT project timeline that's overly optimistic can lead to delays, cost overruns, missed opportunities and, in extreme instances, complete project failure. It can also make the project leader look weak or incompetent.

While there are multiple ways to build a project timeline, keeping it simple by starting with the overarching scope and then breaking it down into individual smaller components is key, says Sathya Chandrasekar, a managing director with Deloitte Consulting, in an online interview.

Sharif Naqib, senior director of project management and resourcing at IT consulting firm SADA, says the project sponsor must clearly understand the venture's value as well as key constraints, including timelines, scope, and budget. In an email interview, he advises project leaders to research ways to embrace enterprise and industry best practices and then build a draft timeline leveraging input from the team's subject matter experts.

A quality project timeline will have deliverables and milestones with strict deadlines tied to them, says Mary Rivard, a partner with technology research and advisory firm ISG. "Milestones are critical, because they provide specific points within the project to measure progress and keep the team on track," she notes via email.

Related:Top IT Skills and Certifications in 2025

When planning, be sure to include time for business readiness, employee feedback, and training, Naqib advises. "Many project leaders leave time for quality assurance and solution testing but tend to underestimate the time it takes to prepare employees to work with and adjust to the new solution." Lacking this critical organizational change management component, the timeline may be thwarted by staff resistance and a lack of understanding, he warns.

Ensuring Accuracy

Building resilient project plans that can handle unforeseen, yet often inevitable changes, is key to ensuring timeline accuracy. "Understanding dependencies, identifying bottlenecks, and planning delivery around these constraints have shown to be important for timeline accuracy," Chandrasekar says.

Project accuracy also depends on clear communication and tracking. "It's critical to consistently review timelines with your project team and stakeholders, making updates as new information is discovered," Naqib says. He adds that project timelines should be tracked with the support of a work management tool, such as SmartSheet or Jira, in order to measure progress and identify gaps.

Yet even with perfect planning, unanticipated delays or changes may occur. Proper planning and communication are key to assuring timeline accuracy, says Anne Gee, director of delivery excellence for IT managed services at data and technology consulting firm Resultant. "During the planning phase, include buffer time, identify potential risks, and develop mitigation plans to handle delays proactively and stay on track," she advises via email.

Related:SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future

Getting Up to Speed

Leaders often underestimate how long a task will take. "We think we can get something done fast and easily when the reality is that the solution is more complex," Gee observes. "Due to this mistaken thinking, project leaders often have overly optimistic timelines that don't account for resource constraints, potential delays, or unexpected challenges."

Rivard believes that the biggest timeline mistakes include neglecting to clearly identify the project's scope and deliverables, not identifying and accounting for project dependencies, and failing to ensure that the necessary resources, with teams possessing the right skillsets, are available to work on the project.

Getting Back on Schedule

Project delays are common and must be immediately addressed. The first step is to identify the cause of the delay so it can be effectively resolved, Gee says. The project leader will then need to determine whether additional resources are needed, or if resources must be reallocated to get the project back on schedule. "At the end of the day, extending the deadline may be necessary," she acknowledges.

Related:Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts

To get a stalled project back on track, determine if the project scope can be revised or reduced, Rivard says. "Regardless of whether you're working toward [meeting] the original project scope or a reduced scope, you'll need to divide the remaining work into smaller tranches of prioritized tasks." She suggests assigning responsibility for the remaining tasks while reaffirming that the project has the appropriate skillsets available to accomplish its goals within the specified timeframe.

The best way to get a lagging timeline back on schedule is to work with your project team to identify the root cause, Naqib advises. "Then, you can work with your team and your greater organization to explore possible resolution accelerators that will keep your timeline on track." He adds that resolution plans might include resequencing work, adding or subtracting the project's scope, adding or changing team members, or leveraging automation or existing code libraries to accelerate delivery.

Parting Thoughts

Stakeholder involvement should be encouraged throughout the project to ensure that their expectations align with the project timeline, Gee says. She also recommends documenting all decisions to prevent future confusion and errors. "Finally, don't forget to conduct a post-mortem after project completion to document any lessons learned -- especially as they relate to the timeline -- and store it where others can access it."