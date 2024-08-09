How to Know When It's Time to Restructure Your IT Team

Is your IT team making mistakes, missing deadlines, or simply underperforming? These are signs that it may be time to restructure.

John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author

August 9, 2024

5 Min Read
Group of designers working as team
Andor Bujdoso via Alamy Stock Photo

As technology and business practices evolve, so should IT teams. When an organizational structure that once worked effectively and efficiently begins to show signs of rigidity, complacency, or inefficiency, it may be time for a total overhaul. 

A key sign indicating the need for a total restructuring is when your team isn't able to respond to critical business needs at a pace required for success, says Javier Muniz, CTO at law firm LLC Attorney, in an email interview. "If you notice consistent delays in project delivery, decreasing productivity, or a growing disconnect between IT and other business areas, it could be time to reassess your team structure." 

Multiple Benefits 

When accomplished properly, restructuring improves staff performance by creating a more efficient workflow, aligning individual capabilities with role expectations more accurately, and promoting better internal communication, Muniz says. 

Team performance and morale grow and prosper when members are free to create strong and efficient solutions. "A structure that doesn't fit business needs creates frustration for both the IT staff and the people working in the business units," observes Alan Thorogood, research and member engagement leader, AsiaPac, with the MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). "The frustration leads to workarounds that are also inefficient, reducing overall productivity," he notes via email. 

Related:Well-Intentioned Things IT Leaders Do That Hurt Team Productivity

When restructuring is executed in a strategic manner, team performance typically increases. "In a strategic restructuring, expectations are clear, resources are aligned, and individual strengths are optimally matched to assigned work," says Jeff Strunk, vice president of team advisory firm Right Management in an online interview. "Painting the picture of the future needed to achieve your goals, and then moving everyone to the roles they can perform best, is a more robust way of restructuring than simply looking for which headcount to reduce to fit the new budget." 

Getting Started 

Launching a restructuring initiative without adversely impacting performance requires strategic planning, Muniz says. "Prioritize open communication about the changes and why they're necessary, coupled with reassurances of job security," he advises. "Be ready to provide additional support to the team during the transition phase." 

Begin by building a restructuring strategy and defining the potential final framework, Strunk says. Seek out a trusted partner, such as your enterprise's HR head or other top leader, to check your approach. Only share news of the pending change when you're certain it's ready to roll out immediately. Also contemplate the rollout's impact on individual team members, he recommends. "Telling your team you're considering a reorganization later this year, and then taking months to roll it out, is a sure way to put everyone on a self-imposed extended hiatus." 

Related:How to Manage a Rapidly Growing IT Team

Team Support 

Encouraging active team input will help the IT leader discover restructuring benefits and obstacles. "Dealing with obstacles that you anticipate is easier than dealing with surprises," Thorogood observes. 

Muniz believes that team input is absolutely crucial. "It builds buy-in and helps you understand the unique dynamics of your team," he explains. "You can engage team members ... through transparent dialogues, surveys, or facilitated focus groups." 

Strunk suggests regularly observing your team to understand not just what they're delivering, but what they're not delivering. "These insights will not only help you become a more supportive manager, but also make you well informed of the capabilities and deficiencies to resolve in your next structure and operating model," he explains. "Avoid inducing anxiety by only asking 'how could we do this better' questions when restructuring is in the air." 

Related:How to Structure Your IT Team for Efficiency and Strength

Timeframe 

The time required to plan and execute a restructuring varies considerably. "The restructuring timeline largely depends on the size of the team and the extent of changes," Muniz says. He believes that in most cases three to six months is a reasonable estimate for a seamless transition. 

Leaders need to be engaged and present in forming and shaping the new future, Strunk says. "Successful leaders demonstrate agility in hearing employee feedback and implementing course corrections to help everyone embrace and make the most of the change." 

As the IT head, you restructured to improve and grow, Strunk says. "As a leader, you must now nurture IT to a sustainable new normal, not leave it for your middle managers and front line to simply make do with a new world amidst increased pressure to perform." 

Parting Thoughts 

Business changes driven by trends in cybersecurity, AI, data monetization, real-time business, customer expectations, and other innovations make IT team restructuring a periodic necessity. "When done well, the IT team performs powerfully and efficiently," Thorogood says. 

Despite challenges, restructuring can stimulate innovation, break silos, and align the IT team more closely with broader business objectives, Muniz says. "It's an integral part of maintaining an agile, effective IT function."

About the Author

John Edwards

John Edwards

Technology Journalist & Author

John Edwards is a veteran business technology journalist. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and numerous business and technology publications, including Computerworld, CFO Magazine, IBM Data Management Magazine, RFID Journal, and Electronic Design. He has also written columns for The Economist's Business Intelligence Unit and PricewaterhouseCoopers' Communications Direct. John has authored several books on business technology topics. His work began appearing online as early as 1983. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, he wrote daily news and feature articles for both the CompuServe and Prodigy online services. His "Behind the Screens" commentaries made him the world's first known professional blogger.

See more from John Edwards
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Photo illustration depicting artificial intelligence crashing into an unseen wall.
Machine Learning & AI
Did GenAI Expectations Just Crash Into Cold Economic Reality?Did GenAI Expectations Just Crash Into Cold Economic Reality?
byShane Snider
Aug 9, 2024
9 Min Read
colorful lightbulb
IT Leadership
10 Hottest AI Jobs10 Hottest AI Jobs
byCynthia Harvey
Aug 1, 2024
10 Slides
Person holding smartphone with logo of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. on screen in front of website.
Cyber Resilience
CrowdStrike Releases Root Cause Analysis to Dissect Global IT OutageCrowdStrike Releases Root Cause Analysis to Dissect Global IT Outage
byShane Snider
Aug 6, 2024
2 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
3D rendering artificial intelligence AI robot dashboard Big data diagram graph virtual screen. economic analysis and investment finance
Machine Learning & AI
Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 5, 2024
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports