A wave of IT job losses doesn’t make bleak reading for 2025 -- quite the contrary, as the reality of AI kicks in and accelerates demand for IT pros.

In 2024, the number of unemployed IT workers reached its highest point since the dot-com collapse of the early 2000s.

Layoffs coincided with peak pessimism that generative AI would take developers’ jobs as enthusiasm for LLMs surged and the C-suite bought into automation.

But don’t misread the signs: Many tech layoffs hit business staff rather than frontline tech staff at companies repositioned for AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.

While 2025 promises uncertainty, and businesses should expect the unexpected, two things will remain constant: demand for digital and the tech skills shortage.

As a result, professionals with the right skills will command large and growing salaries. The only question is, which skills?

Foundational Approach

Recruitment specialist Harvey Nash capped a gloomy 2024 with some chilling data, which expects the increase in recruitment will be at its lowest level since 2011. But there’s a silver lining to these findings: recruitment is still happening. Analyst firm IDC predicts hiring will vary by sector, and recruitment in the UK will bounce back, with nearly half of IT and tech hiring managers planning to increase headcounts.

Digitalization is real, and CIOs and CTOs need skills and experience in AI, cloud and cybersecurity to deliver.

After experimenting with AI, the focus for 2025 will be delivery: large-scale, day-to-day production to win and retain customers. And IT pros can expect to experience sharp growing pains as AI has proved difficult to deliver outside pilots or limited deployments. For all the recent AI successes, just as many systems failed to deliver as expected, produced inaccurate and unreliable returns, or introduced risk.

This opens up opportunities for those with the skills and experience to design, build, and train models and for those capable of taking systems from pilot to production.

But AI has broad applications, so what skills should IT pros be homing in on? According to one industry-backed report, “foundational” skills in AI literacy, especially in data analysis and prompt engineering, will be key.

The hiring data and trends from Andela’s talent marketplace align with this report, saying “generalists” are in huge demand. As such, it is important to build a solid grounding before plunging into the AI jobs market. A good example is Python.

Getting ahead in a foundational technology such as Python means technologists can apply the mechanics of the possible to solve problems at a practical level. Python pre-dates AI so it has something akin to universal applicability in the world of programming. But AI and data mining have taken it to a whole new level, with libraries, like PyTorch, TensorFlow and Langchain, building the foundation in AI. Its ease of use and the growing set of libraries have seen the language rated most popular during the past year.

Six of the Best

But tech skill demand isn’t limited to AI. Hidden in Andela’s marketplace data were revealing insights on roles being sought by hiring managers -- and the salaries on offer. Our survey of more than 150,000 individuals identified the six highest-paid technology posts:

Technical architect

Principal software engineer

Azure DevOps lead

Senior DevOps engineer

Lead software engineer

Senior back-end engineer (Java)

We have seen clients pay $144,000 for a technical architect, making this the highest-paid position going into 2025. Interest in digital will mean salaries for those with foundational skills will remain steady or even increase.

Behind these skills, however, lies a set of deeper capabilities sought by teams hiring global talent.

Take a principal software engineer. Recruiters are looking for experience with Java, Ruby on Rails, Python or Golang, knowledge of the three main cloud providers’ platforms, a firm grasp of containerization, and expertise in microservices and CI/CD.

Senior back-end engineers should have these skills plus expertise in design patterns, data structures and algorithms, and unit testing.

And technical architect -- one of the best-paid jobs this year? Familiarity of cloud computing technologies and providers’ platforms, an understanding of how CRM systems operate in the cloud, and a solid understanding of cybersecurity principles are prerequisites.

AI and business uncertainty are influencing hiring -- just not for the worst.

For anyone changing jobs in 2025, the advice is simple: Stay up to speed on new technologies while remaining well-grounded on foundational skills so employers can build the talent needed to get ahead on digital -- and you can land the salary you want.