Note From the Editor-in-Chief

A change in ownership and what it means for our readers.

Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek

December 3, 2024

The words "accelerating growth" appear in white text on a blue background of flowing, wave-like designs, accompanied by the Informa TechTarget logo
Informa TechTarget is accelerating growth by uniting Industry Dive, Informa Tech and TechTarget to form a leading B2B media company, delivering insights through 300+ journalists and comprehensive coverage across 30+ technology segments and 45+ industry verticals.Informa TechTarget

Dear reader,

Today, Informa Tech, the company behind InformationWeek, is combining with TechTarget’s technology websites and Informa's award-winning industry publications to create a new company: Informa TechTarget

Our editorial footprint is greatly expanding. The combined Informa TechTarget newsroom features many of the most trusted publications in B2B media, over 300 world-class business journalists, and in-depth coverage across 30+ technology segments and 45+ industry verticals. In 2025 alone, we expect to produce over 60,000 stories that provide essential information for our readers across many markets. 

Our commitment to you remains the same. Our newsroom of journalists will continue to independently report on the most notable developments, innovations, and disruptions in our markets. Whether navigating new technologies, regulations or market dynamics, you need insight you can trust to make smart decisions and navigate the evolving business landscape. Readers who come to our publications can expect reliable industry information they can’t get anywhere else. 

For more information, you can read the company's press release and check out our combined portfolio of publications.

Thank you for reading -- and stay tuned for more vital coverage and resources as we continue to grow.

Sara Peters,

Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek

About the Author

Sara Peters

Sara Peters

Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek , InformationWeek

A journalist for over 20 years, Sara Peters has spent most of her career covering cybersecurity and enterprise IT, with a dash of basketball on the side. Before joining InformationWeek, she was senior editor at Dark Reading and a featured NBA columnist for Bleacher Report. 

Sara Peters
