SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future

Sudhakar Ramakrishna was just days into his new role as SolarWinds chief executive officer when news broke of a historic nation-state hack targeting his company.

During “SUNBURST,” a cyberattack spanning nearly two years targeted SolarWinds’ flagship software platform, Orion. The attack struck several US government networks, including the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Homeland Security, State, and Treasury. The 2019 attacks were revealed in December 2020. The US suspected Russian state actors were behind the breach.

In the ensuing fallout, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil suit in October 2023 alleging the company and its CISO, Timothy Brown, had committed fraud by failing to disclose the breach sooner. In July, a federal judge dismissed most of the charges in the lawsuit.

When Ramakrishna first walked into the SolarWinds offices in January 2021, he faced some tough decisions. The company in 2021 shed a large portion of its workforce in a spin-out of the N-able business, going from a headcount of 3,340 to 2,147. An observability and IT management software firm falling victim to one of the biggest cyberattacks in history took a toll on reputation and customer trust as well.

Rebuilding Trust After Catastrophe

Fast forward three years to the present date, and things are looking brighter for SolarWinds. The company’s most recent financials showed a strong third quarter 2024, with revenue of $200 million, a 6% year-over-year jump. Total annual recurring revenue for subscriptions leaped 36%. The company added to its headcount this year as well, bringing the total to 2,305.

“The trust of our customers and partners is something I would never take for granted,” Ramakrishna tells InformationWeek in a live interview. “I think the reason we won back trust is that today we are known for the company we have become, versus what happened to us in 2020. The reason I think we got to this point is based on transparency when the incident happened. While it could have happened to anyone, we took responsibility. We did not deflect blame on anyone.”

Despite best efforts to move forward, the Sunburst incident keeps drawing headlines. Just last month, the SEC fined four SolarWinds customers with penalties ranging from $990,000 to $4 million. The fresh actions dig up old wounds for SolarWinds as it continues to try to move forward.

Ramakrishna says it’s hard seeing SolarWinds grabbing headlines for SUNBURST again “because there is so much more positive stuff that’s going on with us -- on the business side, the product side, innovation, customers and results.”

As for maintaining trust, he says, “We earn the trust of our customers every day. SUNBURST almost never really comes up when I discuss things with customers. When it does, it’s in the context of how we can apply the lessons you learned in our environment.”

Ramakrishna says that the most recent quarter showed customer retention of 97%. “That is an indication of trust."

Standing Up for CISOs

The indictment and prosecution of former Uber CSO Joe Sullivan sent shockwaves through the security community. In 2022, a federal judge sentenced Sullivan to 3 months’ probation and a fine for his response to a 2016 cyberattack that exposed millions of Uber customers’ data. For the first time, the government was coming directly after IT executives.

When SolarWinds’ Brown was named in the SEC’s lawsuit, many CISOs saw it as a continued trend of scapegoating security executives. Instead of placating calls to fire Brown, SolarWinds shot back at the SEC publicly, denying the allegations and accusing the agency of victimizing victims.

“One of the very first decisions I had to make was, ‘What do we do with Tim,” Ramakrishna says of Brown. “The way I thought about it was it was not an incident caused by one person. That’s an incident that many attribute to a nation-state attack … so, it takes a village, as they say, to keep the company’s assets secure. I don’t think we should be in a world of scapegoating. We should be in the world of learning, iterating, and improving.”

Ramakrishna says his decision to back Brown went beyond SolarWinds.