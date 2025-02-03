Tech World Braces for Trump Tariff ImpactTech World Braces for Trump Tariff Impact

As promised, the Trump administration on Tuesday will unleash new tariffs on trading partners Canada, Mexico, and China. Experts say the move could have a profound impact on supply chains.

Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek

February 3, 2025

3 Min Read
Sign showing American flag with the world “tariffs”
GK Images via Alamy Stock

President Donald Trump is set to enforce major tariffs on trade partners Tuesday and signaled tariffs for the EU and more -- a move that sent stocks crashing on Monday over uncertainty and broad trade war will mean for consumers and businesses.

Canada and Mexico will pay 25% duties on exports to the US, and China will face a 10% levy. Canada and Mexico have announced plans to retaliate, with the former promising its own tariff of 25% on $155 billion of US-imports. Tariffs, taxes paid by importers of foreign good, will likely be offset by increased prices impacting everything imported -- from fruits and vegetables to semiconductors, computer hardware, and more.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced the tariffs on Mexico would be delayed by one month.

A January report from the Consumer Technology Association said tariffs on technology produces could slice US consumer purchasing power by up to $143 billion. The report also said sales of laptops and tablets could decline up to 68%. Smartphone buying could decline by 37%.

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, China (with $536.3 billion in goods), Mexico ($454 billion) and Canada ($436.6 billion) were the among the top origin countries for US imports in 2022. Electronics and machinery were among the top imports at $916 billion. China and Mexico are among the top suppliers for US-bound electronics. In 2022, the US spent $108 billion on computers for personal and professional use.

Related:Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts

“Retaliation from our trading partners raises costs, disrupts supply chains, and hurts the competitive of US Industries,” CTA Vice President of Trade Ed Brzytwa said in a statement.

Many economists -- on both the right and left side of the political spectrum -- warn that even a temporary tariff policy will have lasting impacts on the economy.

“Trump’s tariffs will create an immediate economic shock, especially for North American trade, which has not faced barriers like this in decades,” Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy for non-profit think tank Tax Foundation, tells InformationWeek in an email interview. “Even if the tariffs are not left in place permanently, they will have a lasting negative effect on the US economy by heightening policy uncertainty. If left in place permanently, they will shrink US economic output, harm productivity, and reduce American incomes.”

York says Tax Foundation’s research suggest that US taxpayers’ after-tax incomes will drop by 1.1% in 2025. (Media Bias/ Fact Check gives Tax Foundation a “high” credibility score with a right-center political bias rating).

Related:CISOs Are Gaining C-Suite Swagger, but Has It Come With a Cost?

What Will Tariffs, New Policies Mean for IT?

Forrester analyst Michael O’Grady says software and IT services are somewhat insulated from tariff pressures, citing findings from the research firm’s 2025 Global Tech Forecast. “From a tech viewpoint, it is helpful to realize that three-quarters of enterprise and government tech spend in the US comes from software and IT services, computer, and communication equipment make up about 13% of US tech spend … although tariffs will impact the price of imported goods, most of the software and IT services spend would not come from China.”

However, IT firms will contend with likely price increases for hardware, including computers, networking equipment, and semiconductors.

“We are on edge,” says Mike Turicchi, vice president of marketing and strategic relations for Virginia-based IT services provider NCS Technologies. He says major vendors have already signaled substantial price increases for hardware. “For us, it’s been a wait-and-see game. There’s been a lot of big talk and also a loft of shifting resulting in confusion bordering on chaos.”

But there may be opportunities born out of new policies as well, Turicchi says.

Related:Trump's Federal Worker Buyout Could Squeeze IT

“New agencies like the External Revenue Service [which Donald Trump recently floated as an alternative to the Internal Revenue Service] and DOGE [the Department of Government Efficiency headed up by billionaire Elon Musk] will likely create new demand for our products and services,” Turicchi says.

Read more about:

Regulation

About the Author

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

A group of smiling college graduates celebrating their graduation.
IT Leadership
Why Liberal Arts Grads Could Be the Best Programmers of the AI Era
Why Liberal Arts Grads Could Be the Best Programmers of the AI Era

Jan 17, 2025

Flame front of the Eaton Fire on the first night during the January 2025 California wildfires in Altadena and Los Angeles
IT Sectors
How Tech Supports the Emergency Response to the LA County Wildfires
How Tech Supports the Emergency Response to the LA County Wildfires

Jan 16, 2025

Graphic Pop Art style Illustration of Keanu Reeves as NEO from the film, The Matrix
IT Infrastructure
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later

Jan 7, 2025

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Cobol programming language software development concept on vitual screen.
IT Leadership
Untangling Enterprise Reliance on Legacy Systems
Untangling Enterprise Reliance on Legacy Systems

Jan 21, 2025

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports