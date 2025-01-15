American fighter pilot Eddie Rickenbacker once said, “Aviation is proof that given the will, we have the capacity to achieve the impossible.”

This quote holds true not only in the aviation world, but also in the technology industry. If 20 years ago someone had told us how much technologies like mobile, cloud computing, and AI would advance and touch nearly every aspect of our lives, we may not have believed them; just as the Wright brothers would have had a hard time wrapping their heads around the massive wide-body airliners that cruise the skies today. In many ways, both of these industries have achieved what was once thought to be impossible.

In my role as CIO of a cloud computing company, my team and I are constantly innovating and continuing to push the limits of what is possible. In fact, there are several other parallels between flying aircraft and leading business teams. It’s actually one of the many reasons I decided to become a pilot -- I knew it would teach me invaluable skills and lessons that would carry over into the corporate world.

Here are six lessons flying taught me about leadership:

1. The details matter

Safety and compliance are of the utmost importance in aviation. (Fun fact: The plane I fly even has a built-in airframe parachute.) Pilots need to be ultra-diligent in everything they do, from completing their checklists both before and during flight, to adhering to various procedures, closely monitoring weather conditions, and communicating with air traffic control (ATC). Even seemingly small oversights can have serious consequences, so vigilance is key.

This fastidiousness is also critical in the business world. Leaders must carefully think through every aspect of a given initiative to ensure its success. It’s not enough to just have a goal, a plan, and a roadmap: There are oftentimes many sub-plans, checklists, and contingencies that must be considered. As leaders, it’s our job to understand, account for, and communicate these important details to our teams to set them up for success.

2. Get comfortable making decisions under pressure

In the cockpit, pilots are constantly making decisions that could have immediate and high-stakes consequences. From mechanical failures to rapidly changing weather conditions, pilots need to be prepared for anything. Through experience, we learn to stay calm, assess situations quickly, and make the best decision possible based on the information available to us.

Similarly, business leaders are contending with a multitude of unpredictable factors at any given time. From technical disruptions, to changing consumer demands, economic pressures, talent management challenges, and much more, leaders need the ability to make sound decisions under pressure. Just like in aviation, these decision-making skills become refined with time and experience. Leaders must continually iterate on their decision-making process, work to cultivate a high level of composure in the face of stress, and leverage their support systems as necessary.

3. Stay adaptable and ready to problem-solve

A pilot’s environment is ever-changing -- anything can happen in the sky. The ability to be adaptable and problem-solve is crucial for effectively navigating tasks such as ATC instructions, routing changes, as well as a wide range of potential issues and/or emergencies.

Adaptability and problem-solving skills are also essential for being a great leader, especially in the dynamic, fast-paced technology industry. New and innovative tools, trends, and technologies are constantly emerging, and leaders need to get on board with change and take calculated risks if they want to stay competitive in their space. By being adaptable, leaders can more effectively serve their teams and in turn better meet their customers’ needs.

4. Know your equipment

In aviation, we can’t always rely on visual references for navigation. Sometimes, poor visibility conditions caused by weather or other factors necessitate instrument flight rules (IFR), which means we must fly using only our instruments. As one can imagine, having an in-depth understanding of those instruments is absolutely paramount for a safe flight.

Likewise, technology leaders need to have this same deep level of understanding when it comes to the tools and technologies that enable their mission, including their own company’s technology. Knowing how to leverage each of these products effectively is crucial for supporting business objectives and fueling innovation.

5. Manage your time carefully

Effective time management can spell the difference between a great flight and a potentially serious -- or catastrophic -- issue. For instance, when pilots must rely solely on IFR because visual references are unreliable, they need to calculate and execute their movements down to the second, especially in crowded airspaces.

Strong time management is vital for leaders to drive initiatives forward successfully. When leaders create a plan and a roadmap, it’s important to stick to it and execute on it in a timely manner so it’s not just lip service. The better leaders can manage their time, the more productive, focused, and efficient their teams will be.

6. Prioritize the most critical task at hand

There’s a saying in aviation that refers to the order in which pilots should prioritize their actions during critical phases or flight or in an emergency: “Aviate, navigate, communicate.” This means that pilots must focus on flying the aircraft above all else. Only then can they determine where they’re heading and communicate with ATC or others -- in that specific order. It’s one of the first things we’re taught as pilots because it can be easy to become overwhelmed and forget your most critical responsibility in a stressful situation.

The same principle applies to leadership during times of turbulence and change: They need to effectively prioritize their actions. One might assume that communication comes first, but most often it does not. Leaders must first ensure their most critical tasks that maintain business continuity are covered (aviate). Then, they can determine their vision, set their intention, and create a plan of action (navigate). Only then does it make sense for them to disseminate this information to their team (communicate).

Both the aviation and technology industries thrive on the pursuit of what’s possible -- and the sky is not necessarily the limit. Whether navigating the skies or tackling business challenges, leaders can learn from the lessons above to more effectively lead their teams and drive innovation within their organizations.