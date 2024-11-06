The Current Top AI Employers

While the unemployment rate for IT professionals rose to 6% in August, up from 5.6% the prior month, the situation is far brighter for AI experts.

The AI job market has shown resilience and growth, especially in the first half of 2024, says Antti Karjalainen, an analyst with WilsonHCG, a global executive search and talent consulting firm. "Despite some fluctuations, the demand for AI professionals remains robust, driven by increased investments in AI technologies and projects," he observes in an online interview.

Amazon currently leads the pack with 1,525 AI-related employees, primarily operating in the e-commerce and cloud computing sectors, according to data from WilsonHCG’s talent intelligence and labor market analytics platform. Meta follows closely with 1,401 employees, while Microsoft is next with 1,253 employees in AI-related roles. "As expected, Apple and Alphabet also have significant numbers with 1,204 and 970 employees, respectively," Karjalainen notes.

TalentNeuron, a global labor market analytics provider, breaks down the market somewhat differently. "Globally, the top five AI employers are Google, Capital One, Amazon, ByteDance, and TikTok," says David Wilkins, the firm's chief product and marketing officer. "Of note, Amazon saw a 519% increase in AI job postings year-over-year, and Google saw a 367% increase," he observes in an online interview. "Out of the top 20 AI employers, Reddit saw the largest year-over-year increase at 1,579%."

While the US is a strong market for AI talent, there's a significant shortage of AI specialists relative to the growing demand, Wilkins says. "So, companies, Google among them, have expanded overseas for talent." TalentNeuron's latest report on tech talent hubs found that demand growth is highest in emerging, lower-cost markets, such as the Indian cities of Pune and Hyderabad, as organizations seek to strategically place AI capabilities.

Sought-After Skills

The most sought-after skills in AI job postings, according to WilsonHCG data, include deep learning, machine learning model development, computer vision, generative AI, and natural language processing (NLP), Karjalainen says. "These skills are crucial for developing advanced AI systems and applications." He adds that advanced algorithm development, model deployment and productionization (the process of turning a prototype into something that can be mass-produced), and AI-specific programming languages, such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras, are also highly valued by employers.

Many employers also value proficiency in programming languages, such as Python, MATLAB, C++, and Java, as well as data analysis and statistical modeling talents. "These skills are foundational for any AI-related role and are necessary for developing, testing, and deploying AI models," Karjalainen says. Having the ability to work with large datasets, perform data mining, and apply statistical techniques is also crucial, he notes. "Employers are looking for candidates who can not only build AI models but also interpret and analyze the results to drive business decisions."

Top Fields

WilsonHCG finds that the computer software industry leads with 4,135 AI professionals, indicating a strong demand for AI talent in software development and related services. Following closely is the IT and services sector, which employs 3,304 AI professionals. "This sector includes companies that provide IT consulting, system integration, and managed services, all of which are increasingly incorporating AI into their offerings," Karjalainen says.

With 2,176 individuals working in the area, research organizations also have a significant number of AI professionals. This sector includes academic institutions, research labs, and private research firms focused on advancing AI technologies, Karjalainen says. Financial services, with 819 AI professionals, is yet another key sector, as banks, insurance companies and investment firms leverage AI for risk management, fraud detection, and customer service. Meanwhile, the internet industry, which includes companies providing online services and platforms, employs 635 AI professionals, reflecting the importance of AI in enhancing user experiences and optimizing operations.

Karjalainen says that other fields with significant AI employment include higher education (444 professionals), biotechnology (384 professionals), and mechanical or industrial engineering (378 professionals). The hospital and health care sector employs 324 AI professionals, highlighting the growing use of AI in medical diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient care. The automotive industry, with 320 AI professionals, is also a key player, particularly in the development of autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. Other important fields employing AI professionals include management consulting, electrical/electronic manufacturing, and semiconductors.

Salary Trends

WilsonHCG data shows that AI job postings consistently offer higher salaries than non-AI IT postings. For instance, in July 2024, the average advertised salary for AI jobs was $166,584, while for non-AI IT jobs the average was $110,005. The comparison represents a difference of $56,579, or 51.4%.

Looking at the annual median salary, AI jobs offer $150,018 compared to $108,377 for non-AI IT jobs, resulting in a difference of $41,641, or 38.4%, Karjalainen says. "This trend is consistent across various months, with AI job salaries consistently outpacing those of non-AI IT jobs by a substantial margin."

Wilkins reports that top US AI employers offer a median base salary of $183,250, according to TalentNeuron salary data. The median base salary for US AI jobs overall is $143,000. In comparison, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in May 2023 reported a median annual wage of $104,420 for computer and information technology occupations.

Overall, the data suggests that top AI employers generally pay more than other employers, particularly in the IT sector, Karjalainen says. "This higher compensation reflects the specialized skills and expertise required for AI roles, as well as the high demand for AI talent in the job market"

Talent Hubs

According to WilsonHCG statistics, California's San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, metro area has 10,740 AI professionals, making it the leading AI talent hub. In second place with 5,422 AI professionals is the New York-Newark-Jersey City-NY-NJ-PA region. "This area is a significant center for finance, media, and technology, attracting a diverse range of AI talent," Karjalainen notes. The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington metro area, with 3,139 AI professionals, is another key location, driven by the presence of major tech companies and a strong innovation culture.