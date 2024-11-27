Top IT Skills and Certifications in 2025

As IT pros prepare for the demands of 2025, top certifications in cloud computing, security, and data management come bundled with impressive salaries as businesses embrace multi-cloud infrastructure, advanced IT security, and AI.

A Skillsoft report suggests certified professionals frequently hold management roles, with nearly one in five tech leaders reporting that certified employees bring an additional $30,000 or more in value annually to their organizations.

The study put the AWS Certified Security - Specialty role in the top spot, with certified professionals earning over $200,000 annually -- a notable $40,000 increase from last year.

Other high-ranking certifications include Google Cloud’s Professional Cloud Architect, with average earnings just above $190,000, and the Nutanix Certified Professional in Multicloud Infrastructure at $175,000.

The report indicated security credentials continue to hold value, particularly with the CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional) and Cisco Certified Network Professional - Security certifications, which bring in averages of $171,000 and $168,000, respectively.

These credentials focus on managing risk, ensuring data privacy, and securing IT infrastructure, key areas as companies work to support new deployments in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Skillsoft CIO Orla Daly says it was no surprise that security certifications, particularly AWS, are at the top, given the increasing number of cyber threats companies are dealing with.

“There continues to be a growing recognition of the importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape,” she says via email.

She points out both cloud and infrastructure certifications made the list again, an unsurprising result considering the meteoric rise of AI across industries.

“Cloud and infrastructure are expected to see significant growth as the backbone to take advantage of AI and drive increased automation,” Daly says.

Daly notes that while Skillsoft’s list doesn’t contain any AI-specific certifications, those in security, privacy, cloud, and infrastructure all play essential roles in supporting AI tools.

“In the certification world, it often takes time for certifications to gain traction,” she explains.

Right now, what is being seen in areas like AWS Security at the top is that organizations are still preparing for large-scale AI rollouts.

“Ultimately, it’s a mix of certifications being a bit slower to evolve and adjacent skills rising in criticality,” Daly says.

Certifications: More Important Than Ever

From the perspective of Kausik Chaudhuri, CIO at Lemongrass, certifications are more important now than they’ve ever been.

“The report makes it clear that professionals and employers are placing greater value on these credentials,” he says via email.

For employees, having certifications is a surefire way to boost salary potential and job performance and companies see certified employees as more productive and efficient.

He adds that having certifications can mean an increase in salary and job security for an employee.

“It’s more than just a resume booster though -- it's about keeping your skills relevant and showing your worth in today’s competitive market,” Chaudhuri says.

Daly notes certifications are not just a testament to one's knowledge but also a commitment to continuous learning and staying updated with the latest technologies.

“The value of certifications in today’s workplace lies in the need for specialized skills and the assurance that certified individuals bring to a role,” Daly says.

She adds that hiring practices are changing with a noticeable move toward skills-based hiring -- approach focusing on the specific skills and competencies that candidates bring to the table.

They are then matched organizational and positional needs, rather than solely on their educational background or previous job titles.

“The combination of evolving attitudes towards certifications and the move towards skills-based hiring reflects a broader trend in the job market, where tangible achievements and recognized credentials are highly valued,” Daly says.

Executive Buy-In, Career Growth Focus

Paul Farnsworth, CTO of DHI Group, says the knowledge required to earn certifications can prove invaluable to an organization.

“Tech professionals interested in securing executive buy-in for the time and funds necessary to earn certifications should explain to their managers that the knowledge will ultimately make them more effective team members,” he says.

For example, a tech professional interested in securing AWS or Azure certifications could suggest that doing so will allow them to better operate the organization’s cloud infrastructure.

“Managers are always interested in moves that will prove a net positive for their organizations’ effectiveness--and bottom line,” he says.

To get executive buy-in for funding or time off for certifications, Chaudhuri says it’s important to show how these new skills align with the company’s goals.

“Point out how these certifications can tackle key challenges, fill skills gaps, or advance important projects like AI initiatives,” he says.

It also helps to have some data ready to prove the productivity and cost benefits.

“Pitch it as a smart investment for the company and suggest a plan that won’t interfere with day-to-day responsibilities,” he explains.

Finding the Right Career Certs

Chaudhuri says figuring out which certifications and skills to pursue for career growth doesn’t have to be overly complicated -- start by looking at what’s hot in the industry, for example cloud computing, AI, or cybersecurity.

“Check job listings for roles you’re interested in to see what credentials employers are seeking,” he says. “Talking to peers, mentors, or industry leaders can give you a better idea of what’s worth pursuing.”

Farnsworth says by taking a strategic approach that combines personal goals with real-time industry insights, IT professionals can select certifications that will propel their careers forward while remaining adaptable to industry changes.

He adds that by connecting with others in their desired field, IT professionals can gain an understanding of the types of skills or certifications that add value and those that may be unnecessary.

“Mentorship can also guide them towards the skills they might need that go beyond formal qualifications,” Farnsworth says.