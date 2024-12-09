What Enterprise IT Predictions Actually Mattered in 2024?
Did any forecasts for 2024 hold water? Are organizations better served by not chasing predictive trends or does that mean giving up a competitive edge?
The end of each year brings a swarm of predictions, prognostications, and tea leaf readings on what technology is expected to take off in the year to come. While there is no doubt technology will continue to evolve and transform the enterprise world, not every forecast will hold water, and some might even distract organizations from relevant developments.
Rather than pore over predictions for 2025, DOS Won’t Hunt gathered a panel to discuss what actually mattered to companies in 2024 versus the expectations that started the year.
This episode brought together Rocky Cole, co-founder and COO of iVerify; Bogdan Raduta, head of AI with FlowX.AI; Bryan Wood, machine learning solutions engineer at Snorkel AI; Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Expel; Alvaro Oliveira, chief talent officer with Andela; and John Peluso, chief technology officer at AvePoint.
How did predictions on technology talent and the workforce play out in 2024? Did anything develop in the AI world that met or exceeded predictions? Did cybersecurity get struck with unexpected developments? Were there any surprises in technology that eclipsed predictions?
