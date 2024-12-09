What Enterprise IT Predictions Actually Mattered in 2024?

Did any forecasts for 2024 hold water? Are organizations better served by not chasing predictive trends or does that mean giving up a competitive edge?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

December 9, 2024

The end of each year brings a swarm of predictions, prognostications, and tea leaf readings on what technology is expected to take off in the year to come. While there is no doubt technology will continue to evolve and transform the enterprise world, not every forecast will hold water, and some might even distract organizations from relevant developments.

Rather than pore over predictions for 2025, DOS Won’t Hunt gathered a panel to discuss what actually mattered to companies in 2024 versus the expectations that started the year.

This episode brought together Rocky Cole, co-founder and COO of iVerify; Bogdan Raduta, head of AI with FlowX.AI; Bryan Wood, machine learning solutions engineer at Snorkel AI; Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Expel; Alvaro Oliveira, chief talent officer with Andela; and John Peluso, chief technology officer at AvePoint.

How did predictions on technology talent and the workforce play out in 2024? Did anything develop in the AI world that met or exceeded predictions? Did cybersecurity get struck with unexpected developments? Were there any surprises in technology that eclipsed predictions?

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

IT Leadership
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future

Nov 26, 2024

Tech war between China and the USA. Flag of USA and China on a microprocessor
Machine Learning & AI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI

Nov 21, 2024

cloud computing background
IT Infrastructure
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Nov 18, 2024

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports