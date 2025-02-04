When Your Product Outgrows Its Original VisionWhen Your Product Outgrows Its Original Vision

What starts as a solution to a specific problem can grow into something far more versatile, opening doors to new opportunities.

Emmanuel Darras, CEO & Co-Founder, Kestra

February 4, 2025

5 Min Read
blue box with lightbulb sticking out
Rosaline_Napier via Alamy Stock

Innovation rarely follows a straight path. More often than not, it takes unexpected turns that even its creators don’t foresee. What starts as a solution to a specific problem can grow into something far more versatile, opening doors to new opportunities. This is a story many of us in tech live through -- a moment when our product grows beyond its initial scope and forces us to think bigger. 

The challenge for creators? Recognizing and embracing this evolution without losing sight of the product’s original vision and purpose. 

The Straight Path That Never Was 

In the early stages of product development, defining a specific niche often feels like the safest choice. It simplifies messaging, helps teams focus on solving a core problem, and provides a clear entry point into the market. 

Take Notion as an example. Originally conceived as a simple note-taking tool, its ease of use and flexibility attracted users who began building databases, workflows, and even full-fledged project management systems. 

Docker is another example. It began as a tool to package and ship applications in isolated containers. Developers loved its simplicity, and it quickly became a go-to solution for building microservices architectures. 

The Singular Use Case Evolves 

Once a product enters the hands of users, its true potential begins to develop. People are naturally creative, finding ways to stretch a tool’s functionality to fit unique use cases. 

Slack, initially designed as a communication tool for a game development team, evolved when users began integrating Slack with their workflows, turning it into a powerhouse for automation and productivity. Similarly, Jupyter Notebooks, originally designed for data science, found a second life in education, becoming a staple for teaching programming and computational thinking. 

The lesson? Users will always stretch what a product can do, often transforming it into something greater than its creators ever imagined. 

Listening to Users Is Key 

User feedback is the most valuable resource for any product team. For example, a study on the Android operating system revealed that aligning development efforts with user feedback significantly contributed to the platform's success. The research found a strong correlation between user-requested features and their implementation in subsequent releases, underscoring the importance of responding to user needs. 

Examples abound: 

  • Terraform, a tool for managing infrastructure as code, expanded its plugin ecosystem based on user demand. These plugins now allow Terraform to manage not just cloud infrastructure but databases, monitoring systems, and even SaaS tools. 

  • Kubernetes, initially developed to orchestrate containers, gained features like Helm charts and StatefulSets after users pushed for better ways to manage complex applications. 

  • AWS Lambda, designed for serverless backends, gained significant adoption among DevOps teams automating infrastructure tasks. AWS responded by adding integrations with CI/CD tools and observability platforms. 

By listening to users, these tools not only stayed relevant but expanded their capabilities to address broader needs. 

Real-World Example: Growing Beyond the Niche 

When our company first launched, it was recognized as a data orchestrator, a natural entry point given the pressing challenges faced by data engineers. Managing ETL pipelines, automating repetitive workflows, and ensuring better data flows were the core problems we aimed to solve. 

But as the platform matured, we began seeing unexpected use cases emerge -- driven entirely by our users. One early adopter, a global retail company, initially used us to migrate their data workflows. He quickly realized the platform's flexibility could serve needs far beyond data engineering. 

Before long, they were: 

  • Automating microservices deployments; 

  • Managing infrastructure provisioning; and 

  • Enhancing customer data with third-party APIs. 

These were use cases we hadn’t explicitly designed for, but they highlighted Kestra’s potential as a general-purpose orchestration platform. The evolution wasn’t something we imposed; it was a natural progression driven by our users’ needs. 

By listening closely and adapting to their feedback, we’ve been able to expand Kestra’s scope without losing sight of its core strength: making complex workflows simpler and more efficient.  

Lessons from Product Evolution 

To reiterate, here are a few lessons from across the organization as our company grew and found new entry points for our product: 

  1. Flexibility is key 
    Products with modular architectures, like Terraform, adapt more easily to user demands. Modular design allows teams to experiment without disrupting the core functionality. 

  2. Let users lead 
    Observing how users interact with a product often reveals growth opportunities. For example, when developers started using GitHub Actions to automate workflows beyond code, GitHub expanded the feature set to include integrations with DevOps pipelines. 

  3. Iterate, don’t overhaul 
    Gradual changes ensure that existing users don’t feel alienated. This approach worked well for VS Code, which started as a lightweight editor but added extensibility and support for entire development workflows. 

  4. Evolve your narrative 
    As a product grows, so must its messaging. Platforms like Tableau expanded from focusing on data analysts to speaking to decision-makers and entire organizations as they evolved into enterprise solutions. 

Final Thoughts 

The journey of a product is rarely linear, and that’s a good thing. What starts as a specialized solution can grow into a platform that serves diverse needs, creating new opportunities for both its creators and users. 

For innovators, the takeaway is clear: don’t resist when your product outgrows its original vision. Lean into the possibilities, stay connected to your users, and remember that the most impactful innovations are often the ones you didn’t plan for. 

About the Author

Emmanuel Darras

Emmanuel Darras

CEO & Co-Founder, Kestra

Emmanuel Darras, CEO and Co-Founder of Kestra, is a serial entrepreneur with a history of building and scaling successful businesses. He began his career by founding Ankama, a global video game company best known for Dofus, which attracted hundreds of millions of players worldwide. Under his leadership, Ankama grew to 500 employees over a decade while maintaining profitability in a competitive market. 
Now totally focused on Kestra, Emmanuel is leading the company’s rapid growth as it becomes a market leader. Kestra’s unified orchestration platform simplifies automation for all engineers, driving innovation in mission-critical workflows.

See more from Emmanuel Darras
