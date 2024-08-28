Why Every IT Leader Needs a Team of Trusted Advisors

In today's rapidly evolving technology world, an IT leader can't know everything, particularly when it comes to emerging technologies and business practices. Since nothing beats hands-on experience, it's always a good idea to seek advice and insights from trusted colleagues. Your personal advisory team can help you make informed decisions and avoid disastrous mistakes.

A team of trusted advisors can help an IT leader navigate challenges more effectively and drive success in a complex technological landscape, says Rohan Sud, a managing director with Deloitte Consulting. "Trusted advisors bring diverse expertise and aid in identifying risks, opportunities and improving strategic planning and decision-making," he explains in an online interview. "Not only does this foster innovation, but it also improves the leader's creditability and personal brand."

There are two types of advisory teams, says Stephanie L. Woerner, director of the MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). The first is an internal team, typically comprised of business colleagues, who work together to create and capture value from enterprise digital investments. "This group has a common goal and, as such, coalesces more naturally," she observes in an email interview. When building this type of team, the IT leader must have strong credibility, choosing professionals who can run the IT organization effectively. This allows the leader to have the time to coordinate, collaborate, and advise business colleagues.

The second type of team, the most common kind, helps the IT leader acquire new skills, stay on top of emerging technologies, and form connections with promising early-stage companies. "The IT leader has to be more proactive in building this kind of advisory team -- looking for events like hackathons, pitch sessions for new start-ups, and classes, lectures, and training sessions to attend, and then meeting and talking to participants to identify the right people," Woerner says. Finding colleagues who are curious, like to debate technology trends and topics, and are perhaps digital natives -- meaning they have a different perspective -- takes time, but is worthwhile in the learnings and digital savviness that can be gained, she notes.

Forging Relationships

Robert Kelley, a service professor of management at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, observes that many successful leaders work hard to form a "kitchen cabinet" of trusted advisors. "They might be mentors, former co-workers, or people you've met throughout your career who are willing to help you," he explains in an email interview," he explains. "The key is that you can be honest with them about the issues and decisions you face." In return the advisors will provide unvarnished feedback -- pro and con -- that increases the odds of professional success. "No sugarcoating and no sucking up," Kelley quips.

Sud believes that an advisory team should include experts possessing a diverse set of knowledge and skills in areas such as software engineering, product management, enterprise architecture, talent management, cloud technologies, data management, and AI. "It's advisable to seek multiple sources." He recommends seeking experts within enterprise departments, as well as external consultants, industry veterans, academic leaders, and technology partners and vendors.

Opening Doors

When seeking advisors, look for individuals with the time and willingness to join your kitchen cabinet, Kelley says. "Be mindful of their schedules and obligations, since they are doing you a favor," he notes. Additionally, if you're offering any perks, such as paid meals, travel reimbursement, or direct monetary payments, let them know upfront. Such bonuses are relatively rare, however. "More than likely, you’re talking about individual or small group phone calls or meetings."

Above all, be honest and open with your team members. "Let them know what kind of help you need and the time frame you are working under," Kelley says. "If you've heard different or contradictory advice from other sources, bring it up and get their reaction," he recommends.

Keep in mind that an advisory team is a two-way relationship. Kelley recommends personalizing each connection with an occasional handwritten note, book, lunch, or ticket to a concert or sporting event. On the other hand, if you decide to ignore their input or advice, you need to explain why, he suggests. Otherwise, they might conclude that being a team participant is a waste of time. Also be sure to help your team members whenever they need advice or support. "Be willing to be a sounding board for them."

Sud agrees that building a strong, insightful team requires significant effort. "Fostering trust and open communication with your advisors and providing value in return is critical," he states. "It's about developing a relationship and an environment in which team members feel safe, valued, and respected." Such trust can only be built over time. "The goal is to create a symbiotic relationship where both parties grow and benefit from the interaction."