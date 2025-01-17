In the world of programming, technical chops have always been the golden ticket. But over the years, some of the best programmers I’ve hired and worked with didn’t come from computer science backgrounds. They came from the humanities -- music, philosophy, literature. These liberal arts grads brought a fresh perspective to programming, one that’s not always easy to find.

And as generative AI changes the game, this edge will only become more valuable. With AI handling the ABCs of programming -- the line-by-line code writing -- what’s left is the harder stuff: understanding problems deeply, communicating with stakeholders, and designing solutions that make sense in the real world.

Programming Isn’t Just About Code

Programming has never been purely about logic. Sure, you need what used to be called left-brain skill -- the ability to translate technical specs into precise code. But a programmer’s real value comes when they push beyond that: recognizing patterns, solving complex problems, and seeing connections that others miss.

I first noticed this long ago. A talented colleague used to entertain a roomful of fellow IT workers by playing and singing Eric Clapton tunes. He was also a gifted coder, capable of recognizing patterns, and solving problems in a different way.

Programming is a creative process, not unlike music. The notes matter, but so does knowing when to riff, how to structure, and how to build something that’s more than the sum of its parts. It’s no coincidence that the best developer I ever worked with, period, was a music major.

Liberal arts majors don’t come to work burdened with technical rigidity. They’ve spent their time dissecting ideas, making connections between concepts, and thinking critically. They’ve honed their writing and storytelling. Those skills are incredibly valuable, especially now.

GenAI Is Changing the Job

GenAI is fundamentally changing what it means to be a programmer. Tools like GitHub Copilot and Google’s Gemini can write code, debug simple issues, and automate many of the tasks that used to take up time. But AI doesn’t know how to ask the right questions, interpret user needs, or mold its output into something that makes sense in a broader context. That’s still a human job.

The role of the programmer is evolving, possibly splitting into two paths. There will always be a place for the hardcore programmer with a computer science background, someone to make systems talk to one another. For others, call them citizen programmers, the work is no longer just about writing code line by line; it’s about knowing how to work with AI, guiding it, and knowing when and where human input is most needed.

This is where that liberal arts mindset comes in -- being able to understand the nuances, think critically about user experience, explain things simplistically, and piece together ideas in new ways.

Preparing for the AI Future

So, what should businesses do with this insight? First, it’s time to rethink talent and look for people who can adapt, think on their feet, and see the big picture. This outreach could start at the university level where IT recruiters begin visiting leading liberal arts and music colleges in addition to the traditional technical schools on their lists.

We also need to recognize that the most valuable skills don’t always show up on a resume. How do you measure the ability to see a new solution that nobody else considered? Or the capacity to understand what a user is really asking for, even if they can’t quite articulate it? These are the skills that will matter most, even if they don’t fit neatly into a job description.

And once these new minds are hired, there’s a need to change how we approach development within our teams. AI isn’t going to stop evolving, and neither can we. For the next few years, people will focus on learning how to use these new tools. But beyond that, it’ll be about figuring out how to create with them. And that’s going to require people who aren’t afraid to question how things have always been done.

All this change isn’t mere theory; it’s happening right now. Instead of looking for people who tick all the technical boxes, I’m looking for those who bring a creative mindset to the table. Hiring cannot be merely about pulling in more STEM graduates. It must be about building an environment where people with different backgrounds can work together to solve problems.

The future of tech work will be shaped by those who can use AI to amplify their creativity, their empathy, and their ability to solve tough problems. In my experience, that’s often the person with a background in the humanities.