8 Security Dinosaurs and What Filled Their Footprints

Security technology has to evolve as new threats emerge and defenses improve. Here is a look back at the old breeds that are dying out.
February 08, 2022

Cybersecurity technology is always evolving because the bad guys zig when defenders zag, and new technology and infrastructure is the name of the game in IT, constantly forcing tech revisions on the defensive front. Given this fundamental state of flux, it should come as no surprise that the security world is full of tech dinosaurs on the route to extinction, typically in one of two major fashions. Either they slowly die off in favor of gradually evolving alternatives — sometimes really slowly, as with the generations-long die-off of tape backup — or they experience a big-bang extinction caused by major shifts, such as the sudden rush to remote work wrought by lockdowns that has sped up the demise of enterprise VPN.

Either way, the following security technologies are going, going, gone.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

Security & Risk Strategy
