IT Life
1 min read
article

An 8-Step Plan to Updating Your Network Disaster Recovery Plan

Disaster recovery for the modern global enterprise: How to minimize the impact of cable cuts, criminal activity, and acts of God.
Network Computing
Contributor
February 15, 2022
earth with disaster striking one side
Credit: Pixabay

Planning for unexpected and unavoidable service interruptions on undersea cables, land-based networks or satellite systems is an essential undertaking for enterprise IT managers. Refreshing a backup plan need not be heavy lifting as expert guidance and a growing array of backup options are available to fortify the blueprint.

The undersea volcano which, which cut the sole Internet link to Tonga, a country of islands, last month should serve as a wakeup call for enterprise IT managers around the world to update their backup and disaster recovery plans for their network infrastructure and connected equipment.

Read the Full Story on Network Computing

