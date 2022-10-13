informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
[Interop Virtual Event] Cyber Resilience in Uncertain Times | December 1, 2022
Alert
We Need Your Help: SD-WAN & SASE Survey!
Alert
Participate in this confidential InformationWeek survey and you can enter to win one of TWO $250 Amazon gift cards!
Event
ICMI’s Contact Center Expo: October 24 – 27, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Event
Service Management World: November 12-16, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
IT Life: Living as a Tech Professional
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Data Storage IT Careers Evolve with the Cloud

Here’s what data storage pros need to know in a hybrid cloud environment and why a business perspective is more important than ever.
Network Computing
Contributor
October 13, 2022
cloudstorage-pixabay-3843352_640.jpg
Credit: pixabay

When it comes to IT jobs, storage engineers and storage managers are among the most critical roles. After all, we live in a data-driven economy, and how data is stored and protected is fundamental to not only business survival but society at large. Considering the growth rate of the data storage market -- 26% through 2027, according to Expert Market Research -- storage experts with broad knowledge of unstructured data management requirements and hybrid data storage infrastructure will be in demand for the foreseeable future.

However, today’s storage engineering job is not the same as it was five or 10 years ago. Migrating data within the data center, such as between one network-attached storage (NAS) and another, is relatively fast and straightforward for the experienced IT or storage manager. Once you begin moving data into the cloud or between clouds, there are many unknowns. With hybrid cloud infrastructure dominating most enterprises, storage professionals need a deeper understanding of not only cloud technologies but networking and security configurations and protocols. Configuration issues are a common cause of migration errors and delays. It takes a curious mindset and a knack for modeling and planning to do the job well today.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
Recommended Reading
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
LAUSD Ransomware Attack: Understanding Cybersecurity Risks in Education
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Sam Rad Talks Tech’s Social Impact at the Women in IT Summit
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
September 2022 Global Tech Policy Bulletin: From Turmoil in Iran to Biden’s Big Tech Impasse
Carlo Massimo, Political Reporter and Columnist
Capital One’s Marty Andolino Discusses Tech Productivity
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Avoiding the Top Mistakes Made by Tech Startups
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
CIO Roles Disrupted Amid Enterprise Changes
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
10 Cool International Locations for Remote Workers to Consider
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports