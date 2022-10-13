Data Storage IT Careers Evolve with the Cloud

When it comes to IT jobs, storage engineers and storage managers are among the most critical roles. After all, we live in a data-driven economy, and how data is stored and protected is fundamental to not only business survival but society at large. Considering the growth rate of the data storage market -- 26% through 2027, according to Expert Market Research -- storage experts with broad knowledge of unstructured data management requirements and hybrid data storage infrastructure will be in demand for the foreseeable future.

However, today’s storage engineering job is not the same as it was five or 10 years ago. Migrating data within the data center, such as between one network-attached storage (NAS) and another, is relatively fast and straightforward for the experienced IT or storage manager. Once you begin moving data into the cloud or between clouds, there are many unknowns. With hybrid cloud infrastructure dominating most enterprises, storage professionals need a deeper understanding of not only cloud technologies but networking and security configurations and protocols. Configuration issues are a common cause of migration errors and delays. It takes a curious mindset and a knack for modeling and planning to do the job well today.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing