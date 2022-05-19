informa
From Home Office to HQ: Consumerization of Wi-Fi 6E

Consumers are bringing Wi-Fi 6E to the enterprise, and soon. No matter how far out your next network refresh is, now is the time to start thinking about it.
May 19, 2022
Consumerization of IT is a phrase used to describe a shift in information technology (IT) that begins in the consumer market and moves into business and government facilities.

It has become commonplace for employees to introduce consumer market devices into the workplace after already embracing this new technology at home – which is what happened with Wi-Fi.

In the early days of Wi-Fi (2000 – 2005), most businesses did not provide wireless access to the corporate network due to the limited wireless security options available at that time. That lack of security, along with a general mistrust of the unknown, made it common for companies to avoid implementing Wi-Fi networks.

