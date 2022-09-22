informa
IT Life: Living as a Tech Professional
1 MIN READ
Commentary

How IT Leaders Can Be Proactive in the Face of Change

Expect the unexpected, and prepare for it by having a stronger, more secure network, say IT leaders still adjusting to a new workplace.
Network Computing
Contributor
September 22, 2022
driving at high speed with lights
Credit: estherpoon via Adobe Stock

The speed of business change has increased over the past two years and will continue to increase as we move forward. Businesses are collaborating and connecting differently. The centricity of data in every part of daily life has changed our way of thinking. Within the business environment, data has become the only currency when determining the value chain. For businesses to survive this change in focus, business leaders and IT leaders need the right technologies at their disposal to minimize risk and match the speed of change that is impacting their industry.

From the pandemic to the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and changes in the economy, one thing is clear: disruption is here to stay.

Read the Full Story on Network Computing


