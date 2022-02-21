informa
IT Life
1 min read
article

Hybrid Work Accelerated Fraud; Now, CSOs Are Taking a Seat at the Executive Table

The days of security as a second-class citizen are over.
Dark Reading
Staff & Contributors
February 21, 2022
silhouettes of business people at executive table
Credit: Dmitriy Shironosov via Alamy Stock
Last year broke records for data compromises, data breaches, and fraud. In fact, both 2020 and 2021 saw huge increases in fraud across the board.

spoofing, hacking, and fraud attempts emerged. Phishing attacks soared 220% in 2020, and the Federal Trade Commission reports that people lost more than $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020 — an increase of nearly $1.5 billion over prepandemic numbers. In 2021, US businesses suffered a 17% increase in data breaches since 2020. Meanwhile, businesses have worked to preempt and prevent fraud by identifying and prioritizing risks — and those risks involve fraudulent SMS, email, push notifications, fake landing pages, and more.

The result? The chief security officer (CSO) has become more influential at the C-level table.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

