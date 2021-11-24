informa
In Memoriam: Dark Reading's Tim Wilson

Tim Wilson, editor-in-chief of cybersecurity news site Dark Reading, and friend of InformationWeek, dies at 59.
Sara Peters
Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
November 24, 2021
Tim Wilson
Credit: Tim Wilson

In stunned disbelief and great sorrow, we report the passing of our friend and colleague Tim Wilson, co-founder and editor-in-chief of cybersecurity news site Dark Reading. Wilson died late Nov. 23. He was 59.

Dark Reading (a sister site of InformationWeek) was born at a time when few people knew what "cybersecurity" was. In those early days, Wilson covered groundbreaking research such as the late Dan Kaminsky's discovery of the DNS cache-poisoning flaw, and spun out witty security-themed blogs as "Tim the Enchanter." A curious and creative editorial business leader, with an unwavering devotion to journalistic integrity, Wilson guided Dark Reading to its 15th anniversary. 

Most importantly, Tim Wilson was kind. He gave of his time, even when he didn't have any to spare. He knew exactly what inspiring sports heroes to reference when someone needed a self-esteem boost. He was truly one of this editor's favorite people. 

Please read more about Tim Wilson from our colleagues at Dark Reading

