IT Life
1 min read
IT Careers: 10 Things IT Leaders Would Tell Their Kids Today

Given that IT is evolving faster than ever, if seasoned IT professionals wanted to guide their offspring in how to prepare for a career in IT now, what would they say?
Pam Baker
Contributing Writer
March 16, 2022
vintage photograph of a horse and buggy
Boxer Muhammad Ali, triumphant, in black-and-white photo
wooden Pinocchio on a puppet string, nose growing
green chalkboard with illustrations of learning tools
colorful Lego building blocks on a blue background
photo of people holding a sign that says tweet others how YOU wish to be tweeted
young girl with eyes closed ready to pop a blue balloon
pack of wolves in a snowy wooded area
athletic woman leaping off a cliff toward water
man handing keys over to a woman in sign of ownership
woman at a racing finish line hands up triumphantly
