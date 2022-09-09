informa
IT Life: Living as a Tech Professional
1 MIN READ
Feature

Know Your Adversaries: The Top Network Bad Actors

The bad guys are out to steal your data, identity, money, and anything else they can lay their digital hands on. Here's a rundown of today's major adversaries.
John Edwards
Technology Journalist & Author
September 09, 2022
hacker hands in blue light of a computer
Credit: Andrey Khokhlov via Alamy Stock

Like it or not, cyberspace is loaded with as many bad actors as a discount, all-you-can-eat dinner theatre.

Motivation is a key element to keep in mind when considering bad actors, says Scott Riccon, principal consultant with global technology research and advisory firm ISG. "Financial, political, hacktivism, or personal interest can motivate bad actors' behavior and the targets they engage," he explains. Also important is sponsorship: the entities who fund, protect, and direct attacker activities. "Protecting against an individual is much easier than protecting against a group sponsored by a nation-state with significantly more resources than a single organization can typically bring to defend itself," Riccon observes.

Cyberspace is rife with bad actors. Four, in particular, are creating a massive amount of mayhem.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Editor's Choice
California Data Privacy Law Nabs Sephora, Sets Stage for Future
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Quick Study: E-Commerce
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
DevOps and Security Takeaways From Twitter Whistleblower Claims
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
The Wild Ride in Tech Dealmaking Continues
Alan Jones, Partner and US TMT Deals Leader, PwC.
There Are Pros and Cons to Outsourcing Coding Globally
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Cloud Migration: 9 Ways to Ease the Agony
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
What You Need to Know About Web3
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
August 2022 Global Tech Policy Bulletin: From Trouble in Taiwan to Intrigue at the FTC
Carlo Massimo, Political Reporter and Columnist
Life in 2050: How Will AI Shape the Future?
William McKnight, President, McKnight Consulting Group
