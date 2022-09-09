Like it or not, cyberspace is loaded with as many bad actors as a discount, all-you-can-eat dinner theatre.

Motivation is a key element to keep in mind when considering bad actors, says Scott Riccon, principal consultant with global technology research and advisory firm ISG. "Financial, political, hacktivism, or personal interest can motivate bad actors' behavior and the targets they engage," he explains. Also important is sponsorship: the entities who fund, protect, and direct attacker activities. "Protecting against an individual is much easier than protecting against a group sponsored by a nation-state with significantly more resources than a single organization can typically bring to defend itself," Riccon observes.

Cyberspace is rife with bad actors. Four, in particular, are creating a massive amount of mayhem.

