Maintaining IT Strategic Relevance in a Post-Pandemic World

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, IT organizations shifted their focus to meet the challenges of working under a new paradigm. This included quickly transitioning to hybrid work models for much of the US workforce. Despite those challenges and hurdles, IT clearly demonstrated that when there’s focus, there can be success.

And, the IT industry continues to face challenges: an economy with high inflation, continued talent resourcing challenges from the Great Resignation, and ongoing supply chain woes.

So, how does a CIO ensure their IT organizations maintain strategic relevance?

Realize Alignment with Business Is Paramount

CIOs need to abandon trying to manage IT demand from the bottom up. This path is often an exercise of prioritizing and reprioritizing an infinite, often outdated, list of IT demands that far exceeds resources to deliver.

Instead, establish an IT governance model that aligns IT investment with the business strategy and is focused on high-impact opportunities, including:

Offering an equally differentiated user experience to your consumers and your talent. Consumers expect the right IT solutions “that delight” for product or service delivery access. Your workforce must also possess the right IT solutions to enable successful delivery.

Mitigate the Headwinds

The demand for IT resources always will outstrip supply. To mitigate the headwinds, CIOs should:

Prioritize talent . Ensure the right steps are being taken to retain your high performers. Then, enable flexing by identifying key consulting partners to augment or lead major implementations. Additionally, tread carefully into outsourcing. It’s not just about quantity: Find trusted partners, avoid sole sourcing, and implement controls to monitor the quality of service.

Recognize People Are the Key to Enabling Change

Upon completing an IT strategic plan, I surveyed the leadership team to identify the potential inhibitors to success. At the top of the list was weak organizational change in that IT delivered, trained the staff, and then moved on. Previous implementations lacked executive champions; some users eagerly embraced the change but many avoided engaging, and there was no continuous learning.

Strategy is the guiding light, but CIOs can’t forget about the people. Solid organizational change plans must be embedded within the IT strategy.

Ensure business leadership championing of key IT initiatives. Their messaging must focus on selling “why” this is an imperative. Don’t underestimate the attachment to legacy processes and systems, especially after a merger or acquisition.

Demonstrate Value, Express Appreciation, Celebrate Success

It’s paramount for IT to be aligned with the business strategy. For the CIO, it’s not just about creating an IT strategy aligned with business priorities. That IT plan needs to be put into action to deliver high-impact tech solutions.

I suggest adding metrics or data to the equation of people, process, and technology, as it’s vital to demonstrate value delivery and ROI -- two often forgotten factors. Executive leadership teams, especially the CEO and CFO, are increasingly expecting a report on IT’s ROI. CIOs need to provide a scorecard or dashboard with delivery performance and financial metrics that demonstrate success and value realization.

Lastly, before rushing on to the next best thing, take a pause. Recognize the contributions of the many stakeholders and IT team members, and sincerely express appreciation and celebrate successes. Appreciation and celebration are two CIO imperatives that can’t be forgotten in the post-pandemic world.