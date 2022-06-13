informa
Making Data Centers Cool Again

As compute power in data centers increases, so too, does cooling requirements. Some of the biggest providers in the world are beginning to look to liquid immersion to keep their systems cool and working.
Network Computing
Contributor
June 13, 2022
data center abstract
Credit: Sashkin via Adobe Stock

It has been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic catapulted digital transformation to the top of the priority list for virtually every business and individual in the world. And as the world’s reliance on next-gen technologies continues to increase, so too will the amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed increase to meet the demands of today’s post-digital society.

At the center of these heightened data demands lies the data center– the central enabler for the digital economy of tomorrow.

From virtual and augmented realities to artificial intelligence and autonomous robots, the innovative technologies of tomorrow will continue to increase data center power consumption, and thus increase heat generated and emitted from server racks. This is why one of the biggest infrastructure challenges plaguing data centers today is the inability to withstand the heat generated by rapidly expanding data usage.

